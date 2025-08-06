'Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are in love': Insider reveals how romance blossomed between them: 'They’ve no plans of...'

SHOCKING! Kelley Mack, The Walking Dead actress, passes away at 33, lost her battle to..
ENTERTAINMENT
Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur recently made headlines for their recent public appearances, and now, as per the report, the two are more than friends, and they're keeping their relationship 'low-key'.
It seems like Dhanush has found love again, and this time he has become Raanjhanaa for Marathi mulgi, Mrunal Thakur. Dhanush, earlier married to Rajinikanth's daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth, raised eyebrows when he was spotted attending Mrunal's Son of Sardaar 2 premiere. Dhanush rooted for Mrunal's film and came all the way to Mumbai. Similarly, Mrunal was also spotted attending the wrap-up party of Dhanush's Tere Ishk Mein, and the photos and video from these events sparked speculations about the actors being more than 'just good friends'. Now, as per the report of News18, Dhanush and Mrunal are certainly dating, and they're intending to keep their relationship a low-key affair.
The similarities between Dhanush and Mrunal brought them together
The news portal quoted a source who confirmed that the actors are romantically involved, and 'it’s true' that they are dating. The insider further added that they're relationship is 'too new and they’ve no plans' to make their relationship official in the media or public. The Sita Ramam actress and Shamitabh actor are 'unfazed' about being spotted. The source further revealed that their friends are rooting for them as they have many similarities in their values, choices and thoughts. "They are compatible," the source revealed.
How romance blossomed between Mrunal and Dhanush
The tipster revealed how Mrunal and Dhanush came together and revealed that since Mrunal is juggling between Hyderabad and Mumbai due to her work commitment in Telugu cinema, she met Dhanush at an event. "Mrunal is currently shooting for Dacoit: A Love Story with Adivi Sesh, keeps shuttling between Mumbai and Hyderabad, and it’s during an event down south where she met Dhanush."
Mrunal Thakur delivers a dud in Bollywood
Mrunal continues her struggle to deliver a hit in Bollywood. Her latest Hindi film, Ajay Devgn-starrer Son of Sardaar 2, opened with negative reviews, and it went on to become a box office disaster.