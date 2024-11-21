Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth continue to co-parent their two kids named Yatra and Linga after announcing their separation in 2022.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, who had tied the knot with each other in 2004, announced their separation in 2022, 18 years after their marriage. The ex-couple officially filed for divorce in April this year. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa made their first joint appearance for their divorce hearing in the Chennai family court on Thursday, September 21.

Their photos and videos from their court visit have gone viral on social media. Both were seen wearing masks and maintained a distance with each other. While Dhanush wore a white shirt and veshti, Aishwarya was seen in an off-white printed suit. It is reported that the final divorce decree will be passed on November 27.

In January 2022, the couple had made a joint statement announcing their separation on their social media handles. Their statement read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate...We have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this."

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa continue to co-parent their two kids named Yatra and Linga. When the actor-director and filmmaker were spotted together at their kids' school functions after their separation, their fans hoped that they might give their marriage another chance. But now, the two have quashed their reconciliation rumours and finalised their divorce plans.

