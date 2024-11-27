Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth tied the knot in 2004 in a grand wedding in Chennai, and after 18 years of marriage, they released a joint statement revealing their decision to part ways.

In a recent development, actor Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth have officially been granted a divorce by the Chennai Family Welfare Court. The court's verdict comes after both parties expressed their inability to continue living together.

Dhanush and Aishwarya appeared before the family court in Chennai on November 21, where they expressed their desire to part ways. The judge overseeing the divorce case adjourned the hearing to November 27, when the final verdict was expected to be delivered.

The duo tied the knot in 2004 in a grand wedding in Chennai, and after 18 years of marriage, they released a joint statement revealing their decision to part ways. The statement read, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa/Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this (sic).”

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa continue to co-parent their two kids named Yatra and Linga. When the actor-director and filmmaker were spotted together at their kids' school functions after their separation, their fans hoped that they might give their marriage another chance. But now, the two of them are officially divorced. (With inputs from IANS)

READ | Divya Prabha breaks silence on her leaked nude scene from All We Imagine As Light: 'I was totally convinced about...'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.