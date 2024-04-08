Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth file for divorce two years after separation: Report

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth tied the knot with each other in 2004 and announced their separation after 18 years of marriage in 2022.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have officially filed for divorce two years after announcing their separation in 2022. The National Award-winning actor had tied the knot with the superstar Rajinikanth's daughter and director Aishwaryaa in 2004 and the couple ended their marriage after 18 years.

A source close to the IndiaToday.in told the portal that the couple have filed their divorce petition under section 13 B - divorce by mutual consent, at the Chennai family court recently. Their case will be heard soon. The report also stated that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have been living separately for the past two years.

In January 2022, the couple had made a joint statement announcing their separation on their social media handles. Their statement read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate...We have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this."

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa continue to co-parent their two kids named Yatra and Linga. When the actor-director and filmmaker were spotted together at their kids' school functions after their separation, their fans hoped that they might give their marriage another chance. But now with this news of their divorce, their fans are disappointed again.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwaryaa's last directorial was the sports action film Lal Salaam, which hit theatres on February 9 and starred Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant as the leads with Rajinikanth in an extended cameo role. On the other hand, Dhanush was last seen in the action thriller Captain Miller, which was released on January 12.

