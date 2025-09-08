Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Dhanashree Verma takes subtle dig at Yuzvendra Chahal's ‘gold digger’ label in Ashneer Grover’s Rise And Fall, quips, 'Agar maine...'

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's high-profile divorce sparked online trolling, with the former being labelled asa 'gold digger'. Verma recently joked about this on a reality show, showcasing her humour and resilience. What did she say?

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 03:04 PM IST

Dhanashree Verma takes subtle dig at Yuzvendra Chahal's ‘gold digger’ label in Ashneer Grover’s Rise And Fall, quips, 'Agar maine...'
Choreographer Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's high-profile divorce in February 2025 sparked intense online trolling. Especially Chahal's 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy" T-shirt was interpreted as a subtle jab at his ex-wife, who was labelled a 'gold digger' by trolls. Recently, Dhanashree took a jibe at the label in Ashneer Grover's reality show Rise and Fall. 

Dhanashree takes a jibe at the 'gold digger' label 

The makers of Rise and Fall recently shared the promo in which Dhanashree paired with Arjun Bijlani for a reality show challenge where they had to choose between a gold bag worth Rs 2 lakh and a silver bag worth Rs 1 lakh. While Arjun jokingly said, "Dekho mujhe diamond, silver thoda suit nahi karta. Mujhe gold suit karta hai (Look, diamonds and silver don't suit me. Gold suits me)." Dhanashree took her 'gold digger' label in stride and quipped, "Yeh line toh main bol nahi sakti. Agar maine yeh line bol di toh jo mujhe pyaar milne vala hoga vo bhi nahi milega (I cannot say this line. If I say this line, I won't even get the love that I am going to get)."

In the recent past, Dhanashree revealed that he is in touch with her ex-husband, Yuzvendra, after their separation. In Farah Khan’s new vlog, she shared that they have been interacting through messages. When the filmmaker asked her whether she was living alone for the first time, she shared that things had “settled down” between her and Chahal. “I am in touch with Yuzi also on messages. He used to call me maa; he is sweet only."

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce

Dhanashree and Chahal tied the knot in December 2020 after meeting during the COVID-19 lockdown. Their marriage hit a rough patch, and they started living apart in mid-2022. The couple highlighted 'compatibility issues' as the reason behind their divorce in February 2025. They filed a joint petition before the family court seeking divorce by mutual consent. They were granted a divorce in March this year. Currently, they seem to have moved on, with Chahal focusing on his cricket career and Dhanashree continuing her work as a choreographer.

