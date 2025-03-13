On Wednesday, Dhanashree stepped out to watch the dance-based film Be Happy, starring Abhishek Bachchan.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal have been making headlines in recent months due to their divorce rumours. Several reports have speculated on the reasons behind their split, with Chahal's alleged relationship with RJ Mahvash being mentioned as one of the factors.

Recently, during the ICC Champions Trophy final, Chahal was seen sitting next to Mahvash, and their pictures and videos reignited rumors of them dating. On Wednesday, Dhanashree stepped out to watch the dance-based film Be Happy, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Nora Fatehi, directed by Remo D'Souza. When paparazzi asked her how the film was, Dhanashree replied, "Bahot sahi thi. Main bahot emotional feel kar rahi hu." (It is very good. I am feeling very emotional.)

While she was referring to feeling emotional after watching the movie, netizens have started linking her statement to her divorce. While there have been several reports about Dhanashree and Yuzvendra's divorce, they have not issued any official statement regarding it. Some reports claimed that the two got divorced last month, with Dhanashree reportedly asking for an alimony of Rs. 60 crore. However, later a family member denied these reports about the alimony amount.

A few days ago, after Yuzvendra and Mahvash's videos went viral on social media, Dhanashree shared a message on her Instagram story saying, "Blaming women is always in fashion." Although she didn't specify who the post was directed at, netizens quickly assumed it was about her divorce with Yuzvendra.

Earlier, amid multiple reports regarding their divorce, some accusing Dhanashree Verma of asking for Rs 60 crore as alimony from Yuzvendra Chahal, a member of Dhanashree's family rubbished the rumours. The statement read, "We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumors whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint and fact-check before spreading misinformation and also be respectful towards everyone's privacy."