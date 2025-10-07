Dhanashree Verma reveals what she regrets about ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal, gets emotional on show, says, ‘'I never said...’

Dhanashree Verma has reacted time and again and opened up about her ex-husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. This time, she revealed one of her regrets, saying that she supported Chahal in times when she knew he was wrong. She became emotional while recalling an encounter with Nikki Tamboli.

Dhanashree Verma has reacted time and again and opened up about her ex-husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. This time, she revealed one of her regrets, saying that she supported Chahal in times when she knew he was wrong. Dhanashree revealed about her time during the show, ‘Rise and Fall’, in which she is one of the many participants. While interacting with her co-contestant, Arbaaz Patel, she said that she had supported the cricketer even while knowing that he was wrong, and that she deeply regretted this decision.

Dhanashree’s statement reflected her emotional state as Arbaaz’s girlfriend, Nikki Tamboli, strongly expressed her dislike towards Dhanashree during an episode on Ashneer Grover’s show. But when Nikki Tamboli left the show, Dhanashree poured her heart out to Arbaaz, as a friend, and shared with her how Tamboli’s statement hurt her and all about his girlfriend's behaviour. She explained how a person (talking about herself) who has experienced too much hatred from the world stood supported him and only asked him to change his ways.

She said, “I couldn’t sleep the whole night, just kept crying, I didn’t feel good about a lot of things. It has been very difficult for me to do this show. I know, a person like me who has gotten so much hate from outside, her friend is hated on the show, and I still stood by you. I never said anything other than how I have been asking you to mend your ways. You are my friend and will stay that.”

Further expressing her emotional state of mind, Dhanashree recollected her past with Yuzvendra Chahal. Talking to Arbaaz Patel, Verma said her behaviour over the next few days would have been different, but only for her own safety. But at a time when Nikki should have been thankful, she talked badly about her. She further explained that she did not deserve such behaviour and ruckus as she had already justified herself enough.

She was quoted as saying, "I must have behaved differently for a day or two, but that was for my safety. Everyone asked me to maintain a distance from you. The least I deserved from Nikki was a thank you. I have put more effort into this friendship than necessary, but I want to step back because I have justified myself too much. I don’t want to do this. I have done this in my life, even when my partner was wrong, I supported him, and then I repented it, so I don’t want that repeated.”