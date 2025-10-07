Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Prithvi Shaw gets into heated argument with former Mumbai teammates after slamming century | Watch video

Dhoni to quit CSK for MI? Captain Cool's pic wearing Mumbai Indians shirt goes viral

Naga Chaitanya reveals how his love story with Sobhita Dhulipala began: 'I never imagined I would....'

LeT deputy chief, Pahalgam mastermind threatens PM Modi, urges Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir to...; accuses India of...

Dhanashree Verma reveals what she regrets about ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal, gets emotional on show, says, ‘'I never said...’

Kantara Chapter 1 makers urge fans not to imitate Daiva characters: 'It hurts religious sentiments and faith of...'

Who owns Sresan Pharma, the company behind Coldrif cough syrup?

Himachal Pradesh: 15 dead after landslide hits bus in Bilaspur; PM Modi announces compensation

Donald Trump to sell advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles to Pakistan, How may it threaten security of India?

CJI Gavai's BIG remark day after attack in Supreme Court: 'On social media these days...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Prithvi Shaw gets into heated argument with former Mumbai teammates after slamming century | Watch video

Prithvi Shaw gets into heated argument with former Mumbai teammates | WATCH

Dhoni to quit CSK for MI? Captain Cool's pic wearing Mumbai Indians shirt goes viral

Dhoni to quit CSK for MI? Captain Cool's pic wearing Mumbai Indians shirt goes v

Naga Chaitanya reveals how his love story with Sobhita Dhulipala began: 'I never imagined I would....'

Naga Chaitanya reveals how his love story with Sobhita Dhulipala began

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Dhanashree Verma reveals what she regrets about ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal, gets emotional on show, says, ‘'I never said...’

Dhanashree Verma has reacted time and again and opened up about her ex-husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. This time, she revealed one of her regrets, saying that she supported Chahal in times when she knew he was wrong. She became emotional while recalling an encounter with Nikki Tamboli.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 09:41 PM IST

Dhanashree Verma reveals what she regrets about ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal, gets emotional on show, says, ‘'I never said...’
Dhanashree Verma reveals what she regrets about ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

 

Dhanashree Verma has reacted time and again and opened up about her ex-husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. This time, she revealed one of her regrets, saying that she supported Chahal in times when she knew he was wrong. Dhanashree revealed about her time during the show, ‘Rise and Fall’, in which she is one of the many participants. While interacting with her co-contestant, Arbaaz Patel, she said that she had supported the cricketer even while knowing that he was wrong, and that she deeply regretted this decision.

ALSO READ: Dhanashree Verma hits back at comedian Samay Raina's 'sugar daddy' jibe on Yuzvendra Chahal, says, 'Buri nazar....'

Dhanashree’s statement reflected her emotional state as Arbaaz’s girlfriend, Nikki Tamboli, strongly expressed her dislike towards Dhanashree during an episode on Ashneer Grover’s show. But when Nikki Tamboli left the show, Dhanashree poured her heart out to Arbaaz, as a friend, and shared with her how Tamboli’s statement hurt her and all about his girlfriend's behaviour. She explained how a person (talking about herself) who has experienced too much hatred from the world stood supported him and only asked him to change his ways.

She said, “I couldn’t sleep the whole night, just kept crying, I didn’t feel good about a lot of things. It has been very difficult for me to do this show. I know, a person like me who has gotten so much hate from outside, her friend is hated on the show, and I still stood by you. I never said anything other than how I have been asking you to mend your ways. You are my friend and will stay that.”

Further expressing her emotional state of mind, Dhanashree recollected her past with Yuzvendra Chahal. Talking to Arbaaz Patel, Verma said her behaviour over the next few days would have been different, but only for her own safety. But at a time when Nikki should have been thankful, she talked badly about her. She further explained that she did not deserve such behaviour and ruckus as she had already justified herself enough.

She was quoted as saying, "I must have behaved differently for a day or two, but that was for my safety. Everyone asked me to maintain a distance from you. The least I deserved from Nikki was a thank you. I have put more effort into this friendship than necessary, but I want to step back because I have justified myself too much. I don’t want to do this. I have done this in my life, even when my partner was wrong, I supported him, and then I repented it, so I don’t want that repeated.” 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs PAK Women’s World Cup 2025: Richa Ghosh’s knock powers India to 247 against Pakistan, delay causes stir
IND vs PAK Women’s World Cup 2025: Richa Ghosh’s knock powers India to 247
Dhoni to quit CSK for MI? Captain Cool's pic wearing Mumbai Indians shirt goes viral
Dhoni to quit CSK for MI? Captain Cool's pic wearing Mumbai Indians shirt goes v
October 2025 Movie Releases: Must-watch Bollywood, Hollywood films, from action, thriller to romance drama
October 2025 Movie Releases: Must-watch Bollywood, Hollywood films
India hits back at Pakistan's allegations about Kashmiri women at UNSC: ‘Delusional Tirade'
India hits back at Pakistan's allegations about Kashmiri women at UNSC: ‘Delusio
'Pretty certain that...': Sunil Gavaskar questions Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s ODI return for Australia tour
Sunil Gavaskar questions Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s ODI return for Australia
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE