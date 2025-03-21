In her first post following the divorce, Dhanashree Verma shared her latest song, Dekha Ji Dekha Maine which revolves around an extra-marital affair, where her character is cheated on by her on-screen husband, portrayed by Ishwak Singh.

Meanwhile, after finalising the divorce, Yuzvendra Chahal left the court wearing a black T-shirt with the phrase "be your own sugar daddy". While his friend was seen wearing a t-shirt on which 'they come, they go' also grabbed everyone's attention.

Meanwhile, as per reports, Yuzvendra Chahal has agreed to pay Dhanashree Verma an alimony amounting to Rs 4.75 crores. Of this, Rs 2.37 crores have already been settled.

On the work front, Chahal was picked by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 18 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. Recently, Chahal was spotted amongst the spectators sitting next to social media star RJ Mahvash during the Champions Trophy Final. However, this was not the first time the two have been linked together. Last year, in December, a picture of RJ Mahvash with the cricketer from a Christmas celebration went viral.