Actress and choreographer Dhanashree Verma, who was previously married to Punjab Kings’ leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, took to social media to congratulate Royal Challengers Bengaluru on their IPL 2025 victory.

In a nail-biting final, RCB edged past Punjab Kings by just 6 runs, dashing PBKS’s hopes of lifting their first-ever IPL trophy. On Wednesday morning, Dhanashree Verma shared her excitement on Instagram Stories by posting a picture of RCB icon Virat Kohli taking a victory lap at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, proudly holding the IPL 2025 trophy.

She captioned the photo, “Finally! No 18 for 18... Congratulations @virat.kohli and the team (sic),” referring to RCB’s long-awaited title win and Kohli’s jersey number 18.

For 18 years, both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings had remained titleless in the IPL. However, on Tuesday night, Virat Kohli and his team finally ended the long wait, clinching their maiden IPL trophy and breaking the jinx that had haunted them since the tournament’s inception.

Interestingly, Yuzvendra Chahal had been a key part of the RCB squad for many years, playing under Virat Kohli’s captaincy from 2014 to 2021. He was also part of the team during their 2016 IPL campaign, where they narrowly missed the title in the final. However, in 2022, RCB released him, after which he joined Rajasthan Royals. By the 2025 season, Chahal had moved to Punjab Kings, adding another chapter to his IPL journey.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma tied the knot in December 2020 after meeting and falling in love during the COVID-19 lockdown. However, their marriage faced difficulties in 2024, leading to their official divorce in March 2025. During their time together, Dhanashree was frequently seen cheering for Chahal from the stands, supporting him passionately even when the matches didn’t go his way.

Though the exact reason for their divorce remains private, reports suggest that a key issue was Dhanashree wanting Chahal to move to Mumbai to support her career, while Chahal was unwilling to relocate. This difference reportedly created a rift between them.