Dhanashree Verma hits back at comedian Samay Raina's 'sugar daddy' jibe on Yuzvendra Chahal, says, 'Buri nazar....'

Dhanashree Verma responded subtly to comedian Samay Raina’s ‘sugar daddy’ joke referencing her ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal. Sharing a playful Instagram story, she reassured fans that she’s doing well, turning the viral moment into a lighthearted comeback.

A recent social media post by comedian Samay Raina has stirred the internet, linking back to the personal lives of social media personality Dhanashree Verma and her ex-husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The playful yet pointed post quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention and sparking discussions online.

The controversial post

Raina shared a screenshot of a video call with the cheeky caption, 'Love you, my sugar daddy', tagging Yuzvendra Chahal and adding few kissing emojis. Fans quickly picked up on the reference to a t-shirt Chahal had famously worn during his divorce hearing, which read, 'Be your own sugar daddy.' The post was perceived as a humorous nod to that incident, but it also caught the eyes of netizens curious about Dhanashree’s reaction.

Dhanashree Verma’s subtle response

Dhanashree appeared to respond indirectly to the viral joke through her Instagram story. She posted an adorable picture of her dog and captioned it humorously from her pet’s perspective: 'Don’t worry, guys, meri mumma ka acha samay hi chal raha hai' (Don’t worry, everyone, my mom is having a good time). She also included a ‘Nimbu mirchi’ GIF with the text, 'Buri nazar wale tera muh kaala,' which fans interpreted as a lighthearted yet pointed reply to the online chatter generated by Raina’s post.

Current work and viral podcast

Dhanashree is currently seen on the OTT reality series ‘Rise & Fall’, hosted by Ashneer Grover, where she has made subtle references to her past experiences, including her divorce. Meanwhile, a recent podcast clip featuring Samay Raina and RJ Mahvash also resurfaced, showcasing Raina’s signature dark humour. In the segment, he made indirect jabs at rumours connecting Dhanashree and Chahal, further fueling discussions among fans and followers.

The exchange between Samay and Dhanashree highlights how social media humour and celebrity reactions continue to intertwine, creating viral moments that keep fans engaged while offering a glimpse into the private lives of public figures.