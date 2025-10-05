Dhanashree Verma hits back at comedian Samay Raina's 'sugar daddy' jibe on Yuzvendra Chahal, says, 'Buri nazar....'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Cheating or chaos? Referee’s toss blunder sparks controversy in IND vs PAK Women’s World Cup clash - Here’s what happened

Zubeen Garg's last film Roi Roi Binale will be first Assamese musical, late singer wrote story, sang songs, will release in cinemas on..

Pakistan minister's SHOCKING claim against India: 'Would be buried under...'

Bihar Election 2025: EC caps 1200 voters at each polling booth; check key changes

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: When will state undergo polls? Here's what ECI said

Asia Cup 2025 hero Abhishek Sharma can't bring his HAVAL H9 SUV to India – Here's why

Donald Trump deploys 300 National Guard troops to Chicago as judge blocks Portland order, here's why

Ahaan Panday to team up with Sharvari Wagh for Ali Abbas Zafar’s film? Here's what we know

What happens if India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup 2025 match is washed out? Is there a reserve day?

India vs Pakistan, Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: No handshake at toss as Harmanpreet Kaur, Fatima Sana stick to protocol

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Zubeen Garg's last film Roi Roi Binale will be first Assamese musical, late singer wrote story, sang songs, will release in cinemas on..

Zubeen Garg's last film Roi Roi Binale will be first Assamese musical

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: When will state undergo polls? Here's what ECI said

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: When will state undergo polls?

Asia Cup 2025 hero Abhishek Sharma can't bring his HAVAL H9 SUV to India – Here's why

Asia Cup 2025 hero Abhishek Sharma can't bring his HAVAL H9 SUV to India

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Dhanashree Verma hits back at comedian Samay Raina's 'sugar daddy' jibe on Yuzvendra Chahal, says, 'Buri nazar....'

Dhanashree Verma responded subtly to comedian Samay Raina’s ‘sugar daddy’ joke referencing her ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal. Sharing a playful Instagram story, she reassured fans that she’s doing well, turning the viral moment into a lighthearted comeback.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 02:30 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Dhanashree Verma hits back at comedian Samay Raina's 'sugar daddy' jibe on Yuzvendra Chahal, says, 'Buri nazar....'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A recent social media post by comedian Samay Raina has stirred the internet, linking back to the personal lives of social media personality Dhanashree Verma and her ex-husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The playful yet pointed post quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention and sparking discussions online.

The controversial post

Raina shared a screenshot of a video call with the cheeky caption, 'Love you, my sugar daddy', tagging Yuzvendra Chahal and adding few kissing emojis. Fans quickly picked up on the reference to a t-shirt Chahal had famously worn during his divorce hearing, which read, 'Be your own sugar daddy.' The post was perceived as a humorous nod to that incident, but it also caught the eyes of netizens curious about Dhanashree’s reaction.

Dhanashree Verma’s subtle response

Dhanashree appeared to respond indirectly to the viral joke through her Instagram story. She posted an adorable picture of her dog and captioned it humorously from her pet’s perspective: 'Don’t worry, guys, meri mumma ka acha samay hi chal raha hai' (Don’t worry, everyone, my mom is having a good time). She also included a ‘Nimbu mirchi’ GIF with the text, 'Buri nazar wale tera muh kaala,' which fans interpreted as a lighthearted yet pointed reply to the online chatter generated by Raina’s post.

Current work and viral podcast

Dhanashree is currently seen on the OTT reality series ‘Rise & Fall’, hosted by Ashneer Grover, where she has made subtle references to her past experiences, including her divorce. Meanwhile, a recent podcast clip featuring Samay Raina and RJ Mahvash also resurfaced, showcasing Raina’s signature dark humour. In the segment, he made indirect jabs at rumours connecting Dhanashree and Chahal, further fueling discussions among fans and followers.

The exchange between Samay and Dhanashree highlights how social media humour and celebrity reactions continue to intertwine, creating viral moments that keep fans engaged while offering a glimpse into the private lives of public figures. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ajit Agarkar refuses to reveal Rohit Sharma’s reaction after being removed as India’s ODI captain ahead of Australia series
Ajit Agarkar refuses to reveal Rohit Sharma’s reaction after being removed as In
Indian Army Chief issues BIG warning to Pakistan over terrorism, says, 'will erase from map if...'
Indian Army Chief issues BIG warning to Pakistan over terrorism, says, 'will era
Rashmika Madanna-Vijay Deverakonda get engaged: A sneak peek into their dreamy love story
Rashmika Madanna-Vijay Deverakonda get engaged: A sneak peek into their dreamy l
Meta to bring BIG changes for users from..., data from AI chatbots to transform Facebook, Instagram feeds; here’s all you need to know
Meta to bring BIG changes for users from..., data from AI chatbots to transform
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to make first visit to India, set to meet PM Modi on...; What's on agenda?
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to make first visit to India, set to meet PM Modi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE