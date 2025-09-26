Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Why Donald Trump is unlikely to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025

Zubeen Garg death: SIT, CID raid manager, organiser's homes amid probe into singer's demise

'Get Abhishek Bachchan out early...': Shoaib Akhtar’s brain-fade moment over Abhishek Sharma’s name ahead of IND vs PAK final goes viral

When Isha Ambani made honest skincare confession: ‘My beauty secret is…’

Dhanashree Verma breaks silence on claims of taking Rs 60 crore alimony from Yuzvendra Chahal: 'You get hurt when...'

From group stage struggles to Super 4 heroics: Pakistan’s road to Asia Cup 2025 Final

Israeli PM Netanyahu issues BIG statement on Gaza at UNGA: 'We must finish the...'

Madharaasi OTT release date: When, where to watch Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal-starrer AR Murugadoss film

Major relief for Delhi residents ahead of Diwali as govt to waive late payment surcharge on...

Amid Sameer Wankhede controversy, Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood set to return for Season 2

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

DNA TV Show: Why Donald Trump is unlikely to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025

DNA TV Show: Why Donald Trump is unlikely to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025

Zubeen Garg death: SIT, CID raid manager, organiser's homes amid probe into singer's demise

Zubeen Garg death: SIT, CID raid manager, organiser's homes

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Dhanashree Verma breaks silence on claims of taking Rs 60 crore alimony from Yuzvendra Chahal: 'You get hurt when...'

Talking about her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal and claims of asking Rs 60 crore alimony, Dhanashree Verma said on Rise & Fall, "Just because I am being quiet, you will say anything. None of it is true. I felt worse wondering why did he do it? But it's okay, I will still always respect him."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 10:35 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dhanashree Verma breaks silence on claims of taking Rs 60 crore alimony from Yuzvendra Chahal: 'You get hurt when...'
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Yuzvendra Chahal, an Indian cricketer, married choreographer, content creator Dhanashree Verma in December 2020. The couple separated in June 2022, and in March 2025, their divorce was formally granted by mutual consent. It was reported earlier this year that Dhanashree had demanded Rs 60-crore alimony, which was denied by her family in an official statement.

Now, Dhanashree is participating in reality show Rise & Fall. In one of its recent episodes, the actress revisited her divorce and stated that all the claims about her demanding alimony from Chahal were absolutely baseless. When Aditya Narayan asked her how long it has been since her divorce, she replied, "Officially, it has been almost a year." 

Kubbra Sait then pointed out that her divorce happened quite quickly, to which Verma added, "It happened quickly because it was mutual, that’s why when people say alimony, it’s wrong. Just because I am not saying anything, you will go on saying anything? My parents have taught me to only justify to people whom I care about. Why waste time explaining those who don’t even know you?"

Nayandeep Rakshit further questioned her if she ever felt the need to say something when accusations were being made against her with regard to alimony. Dhanashree responded, "Eventually, you get hurt when you see that happening. It was not needed. None of it is true. I felt worse wondering why did he do it? But it's okay, I will always respect him, that is what I believe in. Now, I don’t think I can date anybody."

Hosted by Ashneer Grover, Rise & Fall streams on Amazon MX Player and airs on Sony TV. It also features Kiku Sharda, Aahana Kumra, Akriti Negi, Anaya Bangar, Arjun Bijlani, Arbaz Patel, Sachin Bali, and Aarush Bhola. Noorin Sha was evicted in the first week, while Pawan Singh and Sangeeta Phogat have voluntarily exited the show.

READ | Ranvir Shorey reacts to Abhinav Kashyap calling Salman Khan and his family 'vindictive': 'Unke jo dono bhai hain...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sanjana Ganesan steals the show with 'akkhi duniya ek taraf, mera Bumrah ek taraf' remark during IND vs BAN match, watch
Sanjana Ganesan steals the show with 'akkhi duniya ek taraf, mera Bumrah ek tara
Mumbai to Ahmedabad in just 2 hours: India's first bullet train to cut travel time between these two cities, operations to begin by THIS date
Mumbai to Ahmedabad in just 2 hours: India's first bullet train to cut travel ti
What came first, chicken or egg? Science has the answer
What came first, chicken or egg? Science has the answer
Rise & Fall: Kiku Sharda breaks down after heated clash with Aditya Narayan, says 'mujhe yeh attitude...'
Rise & Fall: Kiku Sharda breaks down after heated clash with Aditya Narayan
Meet man behind hairstyles of Indira Gandhi, APJ Abdul Kalam; his father was trusted barber to Viceroys of British India, his name was…
Meet man behind hairstyles of Indira Gandhi, APJ Abdul Kalam
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE