Dhanashree Verma breaks silence on claims of taking Rs 60 crore alimony from Yuzvendra Chahal: 'You get hurt when...'

Talking about her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal and claims of asking Rs 60 crore alimony, Dhanashree Verma said on Rise & Fall, "Just because I am being quiet, you will say anything. None of it is true. I felt worse wondering why did he do it? But it's okay, I will still always respect him."

Yuzvendra Chahal, an Indian cricketer, married choreographer, content creator Dhanashree Verma in December 2020. The couple separated in June 2022, and in March 2025, their divorce was formally granted by mutual consent. It was reported earlier this year that Dhanashree had demanded Rs 60-crore alimony, which was denied by her family in an official statement.

Now, Dhanashree is participating in reality show Rise & Fall. In one of its recent episodes, the actress revisited her divorce and stated that all the claims about her demanding alimony from Chahal were absolutely baseless. When Aditya Narayan asked her how long it has been since her divorce, she replied, "Officially, it has been almost a year."

Kubbra Sait then pointed out that her divorce happened quite quickly, to which Verma added, "It happened quickly because it was mutual, that’s why when people say alimony, it’s wrong. Just because I am not saying anything, you will go on saying anything? My parents have taught me to only justify to people whom I care about. Why waste time explaining those who don’t even know you?"

Nayandeep Rakshit further questioned her if she ever felt the need to say something when accusations were being made against her with regard to alimony. Dhanashree responded, "Eventually, you get hurt when you see that happening. It was not needed. None of it is true. I felt worse wondering why did he do it? But it's okay, I will always respect him, that is what I believe in. Now, I don’t think I can date anybody."

Hosted by Ashneer Grover, Rise & Fall streams on Amazon MX Player and airs on Sony TV. It also features Kiku Sharda, Aahana Kumra, Akriti Negi, Anaya Bangar, Arjun Bijlani, Arbaz Patel, Sachin Bali, and Aarush Bhola. Noorin Sha was evicted in the first week, while Pawan Singh and Sangeeta Phogat have voluntarily exited the show.

