Kartik Aaryan FINALLY reacts to ouster from Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2'

'Dostana 2' was announced in 2019 by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya (formerly known as Laksh Lalwani) as its main cast. The film is planned as a sequel to the 2008 comedy film 'Dostana' that featured John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.

However, in April 2021, Kartik Aaryan was dropped from the film. The actor has finally reacted to his ouster from 'Dostana 2' at an event in Delhi. He specifically refused to comment about the film. When asked about his exit from the Dharma Productions film at Agenda AajTak 2021, Kartik said, "I am not a part of any Bollywood camps. I have reached here because of my talent. And I will do the same in the future. I don't want to comment on Karan Johar's film Dostana."



The actor had even started filming for 'Dostana 2' before the shoot was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Soon, reports started spreading that Kartik and Karan had a major fall-out that led to the actor's exit from the film. It was rumoured that Kartik had issues with the film's script in the second half and wanted certain changes in the same. As per the rumours, Dharma Productions refused to make changes and questioned Kartik's professionalism claiming that the actor had no problems with the script when he signed the film.

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan had categorically given no statement regarding the controversy. However, Dharma Productions released an official statement in April this year that read, "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon."

Kartik Aaryan has received critical acclaim for his recent film 'Dhamaka' that began streaming on Netflix last month. He will next be seen in the comedy horror film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which is again a sequel to the 2007 blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.