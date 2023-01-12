Dhamaka OTT release date: When, where to watch Ravi Teja film

Dhamaka/File photo

Starring Ravi Teja in the double roles of Swamy Vivekananda Rao and Anand Chakravarthy, the Telugu action-comedy Dhamaka was released in the theatres on December 23 and received positive reviews from the audiences. The Trinadha Rao Nakkina-directed film stars Sreeleela as the leading lady.

Within a month, Dhamaka will have its OTT premiere on Netflix on January 22 as the streaming giant announced it on its social media handles on Thursday, January 12, as it wrote, "Andhariki maanchi kick icche subhavaartha (Good news to give everyone a good kick). Dhamaka, coming soon to Netflix" and shared the poster which had its streaming release date as January 22.

Andhariki maanchi kick icche subhavaartha. Dhamaka, coming soon to Netflix #DhamakaOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/iLj7nhQG7y — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 12, 2023

Here is the film's basic plot: While Swamy, played by Teja, is a poor and unemployed guy living in a slum area for whom getting at least one job in a month is a big task, Anand, Teja again, is a multi-millionaire who can give employment to even 1000 in a month. On the other hand, Pavani, Sreeleela, is in love with both of them. Swamy and Anand have different paths, but destiny brings them together to fight a common enemy.

As per the trade website Sacnilk.com, Dhamak proved to be a Dhamaka at the box office with its India nett collection of Rs 62.66 crore and a worldwide gross collection of Rs 80.46 crore. The film's budget is reported to be around Rs 20 crore and thus has been termed a blockbuster.

Apart from Ravi Teja and Sree Leela, the action-comedy film also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Tanikella Bharani, Rao Ramesh, Rajshree Nair, Chirag Jani, and Pavitra Lokesh among others. It is written by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada and its soundtrack is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo.



