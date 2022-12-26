Dhamaka box office collection day 3: Ravi Teja film earns Rs 20 crore in opening weekend, beats Ranveer Singh's Cirkus

Dhamaka box office: Ravi Teja film registers strong opening weekend

Ravi Teja’s latest release Dhamaka is living up to is name, at least in terms of box office performance. The Telugu film has opened strongly and shown good growth over the weekend leading to a solid, if not spectacular performance over its opening weekend. Whats noteworthy is that the film has managed to outperform the much-larger and wider release, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, released on the same day.

Dhamaka, an action comedy, stars Ravi Teja in a dual role, alongside Sree Leela, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, and Praveen. The Trinadha Rao Nakkina film opened with collections of Rs 6.70 crore nett across India, followed by a marginal drop on Sunday, which is the norm for Telugu releases. However, Dhamaka returned strongly on Sunday, registering an impressive 42% growth on the third day of its release.

As per trade tracker Sacnilk. Dhamaka made Rs 8.1 crore nett in India on Sunday, taking its opening weekend collections to Rs 20.50 crore. At the same time, Cirkus, which stars Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde, has earned Rs 20.10 crore in its first three days as per early estimates. Dhamaka managed to beat Cirkus despite the fact that it released in fewer screens as compared to Cirkus. The film has done well overseas as well and as of Monday morning, its worldwide gross stands at Rs 32 crore as per the makers. The film is expected to hold well in the remainder of the week and give the Telugu filmdom a chance to finish 2022 on a high note.

Cirkus, on the other hand, has had a disappointing run at the box office. Despite the star power of Ranveer and the pedigree of Rohit Shetty, the film opened much below expectations and failed to show any growth over Saturday and Sunday. It is expected to be Rohit Shetty’s lowest opening weekend grosser in almost 15 years when the final numbers are out later today.