Dhamaka box office collection day 4: Ravi Teja film holds well on first Monday, crosses Rs 25 crore

Ravi Teja's Dhamaka is doing well at the box office

Ravi Teja’s Dhamaka has managed to hold well on its first Monday, raising hopes that the film can have a healthy run into its second week. Unlike the other big release of last week – Cirkus – Dhamaka managed to not see a huge drop on its first Monday, and even crossed the Rs 25 crore mark in four days.

Dhamaka, an action comedy, stars Ravi Teja in a dual role, alongside Sree Leela, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, and Praveen. The Trinadha Rao Nakkina film opened with collections of Rs 6.70 crore nett across India, followed by a marginal drop on Saturday and a 42% jump on Sunday. This meant the film was able to cross Rs 20 crore for its first weekend, a healthy figure for the Telugu industry.

On Monday, Dhamaka earned Rs 4.65 crore nett in the domestic market as per a report in Sacnilk. This figure is much higher than the Rs 2.40 crore Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus earned on the same day. With this, the film’s total domestic nett earnings are now Rs 25 crore It has also earned Rs 3 crore overseas. The film is expected to hold well in the remainder of the week and give the Telugu filmdom a chance to finish 2022 on a high note.

The Telugu film industry has had a good year at the box office with titles like RRR, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, and Bheemla Nayak minting money worldwide. And even as films like RadheShyam and Acharya underperformed, the industry had a number of unexpected sleeper hits in Karthikeya 2, Sita Ramam, and F3: Fun and Frustration, all of which grossed in excess of Rs 90 crore.

Dhamaka’s success is also crucial for Ravi Teja, as his previous two films - Rama Rao on Duty and Khiladi - both failed to break even at the box office. Dhamaka is his first box office success since Krack, which released in January last year.