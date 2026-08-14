Devoleena Bhattacharjee praises IAS Tukaram Mundhe for his Maharashtra raids, prioritising food safety: 'If every department had...'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee praised IAS Tukaram Mundhe for suspending 4 Domino’s outlets in Maharashtra over food safety violations, calling him an 'honest officer'.

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has praised Maharashtra FDA Commissioner and IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe for taking strict action against food-safety violations. She called him an “honest officer” and said his work has made an impact across the state.

Devoleena hails Mundhe’s crackdown

Devoleena expressed her support for Mundhe's recent actions in a post on X. Four Domino's Pizza locations had their licenses suspended by the Maharashtra FDA at the direction. One is in Satara and the other three are in Mumbai. 'Imagine one honest officer has shaken the entire Maharashtra and the public is applauding his work,' Devoleena stated in her post. She further stated, ' If every department has officers like him, criminals would think a hundred times before breaking the law.'

Reference to court ruling and cockroaches

Devoleena also discussed the challenges faced by honest cops. She said, "Sadly, as per the judiciary, even finding three cockroaches in food isn’t enough to cancel a licence."A recent order from the Bombay High Court was mentioned in her statement. The suspension of Navi Mumbai's Park In by Radisson's FSSAI license was overturned by the court. The FDA discovered two insects during the inspection. Given the hotel's overall compliance record, the Bombay High Court ruled that a "solitary finding regarding the presence of two insects" was insufficient for further punitive action.

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna shares health update amid hip injury recovery: 'Slowing down seems scary'

On frequent transfers and ‘price of honesty’

Mundhe's history of many transfers was brought up by Devoleena. Honesty, she remarked, frequently comes at a high price.'Honesty frequently comes at a very great cost. I hope he stays long enough to finally tidy up the mess,' she wrote. During his career in various departments, Tukaram Mundhe is renowned for his stringent enforcement campaigns. His action against the Domino's locations has once again raised awareness of Maharashtra's food safety regulations and the difficulties inspectors encounter when making difficult choices.