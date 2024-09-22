Devara release trailer: Jr NTR wages war against Saif Ali Khan in Koratala Siva's bloody actioner

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, one of Surat's richest, whose son worked at bakery for Rs 200 a day, gift flats to employees, net worth is...

Tirupati Laddu row: Jagan Reddy writes to PM Modi over CM Naidu 'spreading lies with...'

Kamal Haasan pays emotional tribute to veteran actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma: 'We brought her to...'

Meet man who once worked as bicycle mechanic, became engineer, then cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Viral video: 'Reptiles make pretty cool...': Woman pampers her pet python, internet is stunned, WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man, one of Surat's richest, whose son worked at bakery for Rs 200 a day, gift flats to employees, net worth is...

Meet man, one of Surat's richest, whose son worked at bakery for Rs 200 a day, gift flats to employees, net worth is...

Tirupati Laddu row: Jagan Reddy writes to PM Modi over CM Naidu 'spreading lies with...'

Tirupati Laddu row: Jagan Reddy writes to PM Modi over CM Naidu 'spreading lies with...'

Kamal Haasan pays emotional tribute to veteran actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma: 'We brought her to...'

Kamal Haasan pays emotional tribute to veteran actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma: 'We brought her to...'

10 sequels we want by 2025

10 sequels we want by 2025

10 small Bollywood roles etched in our memories

10 small Bollywood roles etched in our memories

8 countries with the oldest population in the world

8 countries with the oldest population in the world

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

7 foods that can add extra years to your life

7 foods that can add extra years to your life

In pics: Triptii Dimri sets the stage on fire, raises the temperature in green slit lehenga

In pics: Triptii Dimri sets the stage on fire, raises the temperature in green slit lehenga

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Gitikka Ganju Dhar reveals working in Tanaav 2 was 'smooth as pashmina’, opens up on show’s mixed response | Exclusive

Gitikka Ganju Dhar reveals working in Tanaav 2 was 'smooth as pashmina’, opens up on show’s mixed response | Exclusive

This actor was Shah Rukh Khan’s mother’s favourite, was called Bollywood’s romantic face, lost stardom due to...

This actor was Shah Rukh Khan’s mother’s favourite, was called Bollywood’s romantic face, lost stardom due to...

Coldplay India tour: Missed out on Mumbai concert tickets? Here’s how you can get a ‘second chance’

Coldplay India tour: Missed out on Mumbai concert tickets? Here’s how you can get a ‘second chance’

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Devara release trailer: Jr NTR wages war against Saif Ali Khan in Koratala Siva's bloody actioner

In Devara Part 1 film, Jr NTR takes on a dual role, playing both Devara and Varadha.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 03:42 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Devara release trailer: Jr NTR wages war against Saif Ali Khan in Koratala Siva's bloody actioner
Image credit: Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Taking fans' excitement to the next level ahead of release, makers of Jr NTR starrer 'Devara: Part 1' dropped a new trailer. Jr NTR treated fans with Devara release trailer on his Instagram handle. The video begins with Jr NTR sitting near the sea, which turns red and talks about his dream.

When the trailer proceeds Saif Ali Khan is seen as a ruthless man. Don't miss the dance moves of Jr NTR and Saif. The new trailer is filled with action, mass elevations, and thrilling sea battles. The film's ensemble cast also includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain.

Sharing the trailer, he wrote, "Here's the #DevaraReleaseTrailer... Can't wait for you all to experience DEVARA this Sept 27th!" Recently, the trailer was launched at a star-studded event in Mumbai. Directed by the acclaimed Koratala Siva, Devara: Part 1 marks the return of superstar Jr NTR, following his Golden Globe and Oscar triumph with RRR.

In this film, Jr NTR takes on a dual role, playing both Devara and Varadha. His character is pivotal to the storyline, which revolves around a dramatic clash of wills in a coastal setting where power dynamics are in constant flux. The two minutes and 39 seconds trailer, sets the stage with a gripping narrative of conflict and strategy. Saif Ali Khan portrays Bhaira, a master of kushti (wrestling), whose seemingly invincible world is upended by Jr NTR's character.

The trailer also hints at an intricate plan by Saif's character to subdue the man who has taught them to fear. Adding emotional depth to the narrative, Janhvi Kapoor appears as Thangam, a village belle entangled in a love affair with Jr NTR's son. While the son appears to differ from his father in temperament, he might find himself compelled to rise to significant challenges.

Devara: Part 1 reunites Jr NTR with director Koratala Siva, known for his work on Janatha Garage. It is produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting it. The film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on September 27.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet former superstar’s sister, model and entrepreneur who turned Brahmacharini; is known as Hari Maa Priyanka

Meet former superstar’s sister, model and entrepreneur who turned Brahmacharini; is known as Hari Maa Priyanka

Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey to join Ajay Devgn's Singham Again? Taran Adarsh reveals, 'he will light up the screen...'

Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey to join Ajay Devgn's Singham Again? Taran Adarsh reveals, 'he will light up the screen...'

Good news for Delhi-NCR: New highway soon between Okhla Barrage-Yamuna Expressway to ease traffic

Good news for Delhi-NCR: New highway soon between Okhla Barrage-Yamuna Expressway to ease traffic

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva studies in this school, know area covered, amenities, fees is Rs...

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva studies in this school, know area covered, amenities, fees is Rs...

Viral video: Massive 6-foot-long snake found on Rishikesh station platform causes panic, watch

Viral video: Massive 6-foot-long snake found on Rishikesh station platform causes panic, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

7 foods that can add extra years to your life

7 foods that can add extra years to your life

In pics: Triptii Dimri sets the stage on fire, raises the temperature in green slit lehenga

In pics: Triptii Dimri sets the stage on fire, raises the temperature in green slit lehenga

Meet IPS Merin Joseph who brought back child-rape accused from Saudi Arabia, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IPS Merin Joseph who brought back child-rape accused from Saudi Arabia, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

In pics: Romantic kiss with Priyanka Chopra to adorable video call with Malti Marie, Nick Jonas’ camera roll is all love

In pics: Romantic kiss with Priyanka Chopra to adorable video call with Malti Marie, Nick Jonas’ camera roll is all love

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement