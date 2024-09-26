Devara release, review live updates: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan film set for Rs 100 crore opening on first day

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara: Part 1 is estimated to take a grand opening of Rs 100 crore gross worldwide on its first day. The film stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles.

Headlined by Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, Devara: Part 1 is set to release on September 27. It is one of the most awaited films of 2024 as it is Jr NTR's next release after the Oscar-winning RRR. The trailer impressed the audiences with its VFX and under water action sequences, and thus, the action drama is set to take an opening of over Rs 100 crore gross globally on its first day, as per its advance booking trends.

According to the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Devara has already sold over 14.11 lakh tickets worth Rs 51 crore gross on its opening day in India, and its overseas pre-sales have crossed Rs 40 crore gross. The film is estimated to take a grand opening of over Rs 125 crore gross worldwide. This would make Devara the second biggest opener of 2024 behind Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD, which had earned Rs 175 crore gross on its first day.

The action drama features Jr NTR in the double role of a father and son, named Devara and Varadha respectively. Janhvi Kapoor plays Varadha's love interest Thangam as the leading lady in her Telugu debut. Saif Ali Khan, who also makes his Tollywood debut, is the main antagonist Bhaira.

Devara is directed by Koratala Siva, whose first four releases - Mirchi with Prabhas in 2013, Srimanthudu with Mahesh Babu in 2015, Janatha Garage with Jr NTR in 2016, and Bharat Ane Nenu with Mahesh Babu in 2018 - were major money spinners at the box office. However, his last release Acharya with father-son duo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan was one of the biggest flops of 2022. Koratala Siva will hope to bounce back with the highly-anticipated film.

Also starring Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, and Shruti Marathe in the supporting roles, Devara: Part 1 is releasing worldwide on a massive scale in its original Telugu language and the dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages in standard and IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX, D-BOX, MX4D and ICE formats.

