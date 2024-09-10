Twitter
Devara Part 1 trailer: It's Jr NTR vs Saif Ali Khan in high-octane action drama, fans call it 'blockbuster already'

The trailer for Devara: Part 1 introduces us to a world where fear is unknown. Saif and his men live without fear until Jr NTR arrives.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 06:01 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Devara: Part 1 trailer (Image credit:YouTube/screenshots)
On Tuesday, the makers of Devara Part 1 starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, launched the trailer of the film directed by Koratala Siva. The grand event was held in Mumbai which was attended by cast and crew of the film.

In 2 minutes and 39 seconds, the trailer for Devara: Part 1 introduces us to a world where fear is unknown. Saif and his men live without fear until Jr NTR arrives. Saif’s character seems to have a plan to defeat Jr NTR’s character, who has taught them what fear is.

Meanwhile, Janhvi plays a village girl in love with Jr NTR’s son in film which is also played by Jr NTR. Although the son seems different from his father, he may need to step up when the time comes.

Also starring Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, and Shruti Marathe in the supporting roles, Devara: Part 1 will be released in its original Telugu language and the dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages on September 27. The pan-India actioner is highly awaited as it's Jr NTR's next release after the Oscar-winning film RRR. 

In an interview with Times Now, Janhvi Kapoor admitted that she was exhausted due to her hectic work schedule and her immunity was low and said, "Since before the promotions of Mr & Mrs Mahi started, I haven't really had a break. I've been traveling and I've shot three songs and I'm rehearsing for my fourth song now. I've done this within the span of a month and a lot of crazy travel and other things on the side." 

She further recalled eating 'something funky' at the airport because of which she thought it was a 'stomach bug'. she added, "Apparently, my liver enzymes and my liver profile were way off, which gave doctors a lot of reason to panic. So for three days, essentially, I was just at the hospital and they were trying to figure out what was wrong with me and why my parameters were so off, which was quite scary because I don't know when you feel like you're on a hamster wheel and you're covering a lot of ground and you're feeling really invincible and triumphant." Devara Part One will be released in the cinemas on September 27.

