Meet man, whose personal struggles pushed him to start business, now owns Rs 125 crore company

Meet Patwari-turned-IPS officer, son of a camel-cart puller, who secured 12 government jobs in 6 years

Significance of BRICS expansion and what it means for India

'Want to start from…:' MS Dhoni's old video goes viral amid Maldives row

This actress was once called 'panauti', kicked out of 13 films, later gave first Rs 100-crore women-led film

Entertainment

Devara Part 1 first glimpse: Jr NTR turns sea red with bloodshed in Koratala Siva film, fans say ‘hail the tiger'

Jr NTR's fierce avatar is Devara Part 1 first glimpse leaves fans excited for Koratala Siva's film.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 05:31 PM IST

After ruling the hearts of the audience with SS Rajamouli's RRR, Jr NTR is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie Devara Part 1. The makers recently unveiled the first glimpse of the film giving fans goosebumps with the actor's fierce avatar. 

On Monday, the makers of Devara Part 1, left fans excited with the first glimpse of Jr NTR's film. The first glimpse video showed the actor in a fierce and action-packed avatar as he kills and rips apart the goons with his signature weapon and in the end, the sea is covered with blood and Jr NTR is seen washing his weapon in the sea. 

The menacing avatar of Jr NTR has left fans excited for the movie. The fans showered their love on the first glimpse video praising the background music by Anirudh Ravichander and Jr NTR's performance. One of the comments read, "This time DEVARA breaks Rajamouli sentiment." Another wrote, "Indian cinema going international….this time Oscar coming." Another commented, "In this era of Mass movies, how can NTR, the god of masses be too late! India is waiting for its biggest mass movie yet." Another fan commented, "NTR what a terrific duologue delivery. No one can beat Anirudh mass Bgm." 

Helmed by Koratala Siva, Devara Part 1 stars Jr NTR in the titular role and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. Not only this, Janhvi Kapoor, who will be seen playing the female lead in the film is making her Telugu debut. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, Murali Sharma and Abhimanyu Singh are part of the supporting cast. Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, 'Devara' has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Cinematographer R Rathnavelu and editor A Sreekar Prasad form the technical crew. The first part of 'Devara' will be released in theatres on April 5, 2024. 

