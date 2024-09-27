Devara movie review: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's masala entertainer gets hampered by disappointing climax

Devara Part One could have been the next big pan-India blockbuster if the film's director could have controlled his ambition of making the next Baahubali.

Director: Koratala Siva

Star cast: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3.5 stars

Devara (Jr NTR) and his associates from three villages loot huge ships crossing the Red Sea and help smuggle exported goods to the black marketers. Soon, Devara realises the worth of his legacy, and his conscience awakens. He becomes the guardian of the blue, slaying baddies left, right and centre, and promises to protect the sea. However, his friend-turned-foe Bhaira has been on the hunt to bring him down and has been waiting for the right opportunity for ages. Will he be able to bring Devara down, as he teams up with Devara's son Vara (Jr NTR)? That forms the rest of the plot.

Devara Part One is Jr NTR's return to the big screen after SS Rajamouli's mammoth blockbuster RRR. The expectations were already noch higher when Saif Ali Khan became the main antagonist. However, Devara became an example of how over-ambition can kill the script, and affect the overall product. Devara had everything right. From the performances of the cast to the action set pieces, screenplay, and the basic plot. The movie fell flat during the last moments. After a breathtaking climax, we are left with a cliffhanger that will rather leave you furious than amazed.

The film starts on a slow note, but soon Jr NTR and his troupe pull the attention by showing some impressive combat skills. The underwater sequences are well shot and they keep the momentum engaging. The screenplay keeps you on the edge of your seat, and the conflict between Devara and Bhaira is well-established.

Devara had the full potential to become the next big bang in the Indian film industry. It has been let down but its messy cliffhanger moment, that killed the overall impact.