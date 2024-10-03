Devara box office collection day 7: Jr NTR film fails to beat Baahubali, RRR, Jawan, Animal, Kalki 2898 AD in first week

Headlined by Jr NTR also starring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Devara Part 1 has failed to beat all time blockbusters Baahubali, RRR, Jawan, Animal, and Kalki 2898 AD in its first week.

Headlined by Jr NTR, Devara Part 1 hit theatres on September 27. The action drama, directed by Koratala Siva, took a giant opening of Rs 142 crore gross worldwide, including Rs 82.5 crore net in India. In its first weekend, the film collected Rs 160 crore and Rs 250 crore at the domestic and global box office, respectively.

However from the weekdays, the film has seen a sharp decline in its collections. In its first six days, the actioner has minted Rs 208 crore in India and as per the early estimates, the Jr NTR-starer will finish its first week with the net domestic earnings of Rs 220 crore. Comparing this with the recent blockbusters, this figure is quite low.

SS Rajamouli's 2017 pan-India blockbuster Baahubali 2 had earned Rs 540 crore in India in its first week. Jr NTR's previous release RRR, which was also directed by Rajamouli and starred Ram Charan too, had minted Rs 479 crore at the domestic box office in its first week in 2022. Last year, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan had collected Rs 338 crore and Rs 390 crore in India in their first weeks, respectively. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD had earned Rs 415 crore net in India in its first week earlier this year.

Coming back to Devara Part 1, it also stars Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, and will be followed by the second part. Fans would have to wait a little longer for the same since Jr NTR will now focus on his next film with Prashanth Neel. Tentatively titled NTR 31 or NTR Neel, the upcoming film is slated to release on January 9, 2026.

