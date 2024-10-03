Devara box office collection day 7: Jr NTR film fails to beat Baahubali, RRR, Jawan, Animal, Kalki 2898 AD in first week

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Biased and agenda-driven': India dismisses USCIRF report on religious freedom

Mukesh Ambani adds another aircraft to his flying fleet, buys India’s first Boeing 737 MAX 9 for Rs...

Monkeypox in India: 6 dos and don'ts that you must follow

Suriya, Jyotika celebrate daughter Diya's documentary on female gaffers in film industry: 'Incredibly proud of you'

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 to debut Smart Replay System, know about technology that was used in IPL 2024

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Biased and agenda-driven': India dismisses USCIRF report on religious freedom

'Biased and agenda-driven': India dismisses USCIRF report on religious freedom

Mukesh Ambani adds another aircraft to his flying fleet, buys India’s first Boeing 737 MAX 9 for Rs...

Mukesh Ambani adds another aircraft to his flying fleet, buys India’s first Boeing 737 MAX 9 for Rs...

Monkeypox in India: 6 dos and don'ts that you must follow

Monkeypox in India: 6 dos and don'ts that you must follow

10 best crime thriller web series on OTT

10 best crime thriller web series on OTT

This is the only chutney that removes uric acid from body, increases power of kidney

This is the only chutney that removes uric acid from body, increases power of kidney

5 perfect trouser pairing with a white shirt

5 perfect trouser pairing with a white shirt

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

मां ने छीना मोबाइल तो फोड़ दिया सिर, बच्चे के गुस्से का वीडियो देख चौंक गए लोग, जानें वीडियो का सच?

मां ने छीना मोबाइल तो फोड़ दिया सिर, बच्चे के गुस्से का वीडियो देख चौंक गए लोग, जानें वीडियो का सच?

Javeria Abbasi: इस पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने हिंदू बिजनेसमैन से की शादी? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

Javeria Abbasi: इस पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने हिंदू बिजनेसमैन से की शादी? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Suriya, Jyotika celebrate daughter Diya's documentary on female gaffers in film industry: 'Incredibly proud of you'

Suriya, Jyotika celebrate daughter Diya's documentary on female gaffers in film industry: 'Incredibly proud of you'

Devara box office collection day 7: Jr NTR film fails to beat Baahubali, RRR, Jawan, Animal, Kalki 2898 AD in first week

Devara box office collection day 7: Jr NTR film fails to beat Baahubali, RRR, Jawan, Animal, Kalki 2898 AD in first week

This legendary star ends acting retirement after seven years, will make comeback with his son in...

This legendary star ends acting retirement after seven years, will make comeback with his son in...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Devara box office collection day 7: Jr NTR film fails to beat Baahubali, RRR, Jawan, Animal, Kalki 2898 AD in first week

Headlined by Jr NTR also starring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Devara Part 1 has failed to beat all time blockbusters Baahubali, RRR, Jawan, Animal, and Kalki 2898 AD in its first week.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 06:11 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Devara box office collection day 7: Jr NTR film fails to beat Baahubali, RRR, Jawan, Animal, Kalki 2898 AD in first week
Devara box office collection
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Headlined by Jr NTR, Devara Part 1 hit theatres on September 27. The action drama, directed by Koratala Siva, took a giant opening of Rs 142 crore gross worldwide, including Rs 82.5 crore net in India. In its first weekend, the film collected Rs 160 crore and Rs 250 crore at the domestic and global box office, respectively. 

However from the weekdays, the film has seen a sharp decline in its collections. In its first six days, the actioner has minted Rs 208 crore in India and as per the early estimates, the Jr NTR-starer will finish its first week with the net domestic earnings of Rs 220 crore. Comparing this with the recent blockbusters, this figure is quite low.

SS Rajamouli's 2017 pan-India blockbuster Baahubali 2 had earned Rs 540 crore in India in its first week. Jr NTR's previous release RRR, which was also directed by Rajamouli and starred Ram Charan too, had minted Rs 479 crore at the domestic box office in its first week in 2022. Last year, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan had collected Rs 338 crore and Rs 390 crore in India in their first weeks, respectively. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD had earned Rs 415 crore net in India in its first week earlier this year.

Coming back to Devara Part 1, it also stars Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, and will be followed by the second part. Fans would have to wait a little longer for the same since Jr NTR will now focus on his next film with Prashanth Neel. Tentatively titled NTR 31 or NTR Neel, the upcoming film is slated to release on January 9, 2026.

READ | This Karan Johar film was rejected by Hrithik, Saif, Shahid, became blockbuster, hero disappeared from Bollywood as...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi-NCR news: Greater Noida flyover to ease traffic from Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad, to be ready by…

Delhi-NCR news: Greater Noida flyover to ease traffic from Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad, to be ready by…

This actress married her 'jija ji', cheated on him with Dilip Kumar, then her brother threatened to kill them

This actress married her 'jija ji', cheated on him with Dilip Kumar, then her brother threatened to kill them

In second incident in 3 days, Mumbai businessman jumps to death from Atal Setu sea bridge

In second incident in 3 days, Mumbai businessman jumps to death from Atal Setu sea bridge

This is world's largest private residence, bigger than Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia, it is owned by...

This is world's largest private residence, bigger than Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia, it is owned by...

Meet one of richest Indians, who is known for his simplicity, runs Rs 2836 crore company, his net worth is...

Meet one of richest Indians, who is known for his simplicity, runs Rs 2836 crore company, his net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

Navratri 2024: 9 divine colours for Durga Puja and their significance

Navratri 2024: 9 divine colours for Durga Puja and their significance

Navratri 2024: Nutritious recipes you can try during your fast

Navratri 2024: Nutritious recipes you can try during your fast

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement