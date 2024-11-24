Headlined by Jr NTR, Devara marks Tollywood debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Headlined by Jr NTR in a double role of a father and son named Devara and Varadha, the action packed drama Devara Part 1 was released in cinemas on September 27. Janhvi Kapoor plays Varadha's love interest Thangam as the leading lady in her Telugu debut. Saif Ali Khan, who also makes his Tollywood debut, is the main antagonist Bhaira. The film also features Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, and Shruti Marathe in the supporting roles.

Devara started streaming on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages on November 8. From this week, the film's Hindi dubbed version has also started streaming on the OTT platform. The streaming giant took to its social media handles and made the announcement, "When Devara decides, fate follows. Dekhiye Devara ab Hindi mein, Netflix par. Also available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada."

Devara Part 1 will be followed by the second part. Fans would have to wait a little longer for the same since Jr NTR will now focus on his next film with Prashanth Neel. Tentatively titled NTR 31 or NTR Neel, the upcoming film is slated to release on January 9, 2026. Neel has previously directed the two blockbuster KGF films and Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire.

Before his movie with Prashanth Neel, Jr NTR will be seen next in War 2. The Telugu superstar will make his Bollywood debut in the much-awaited sequel. War 2 also features Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in the leading role. Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Ayan Mukerji, the action-packed entertainer is slated to release in cinemas on August 15, 2025.

