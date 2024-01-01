Headlines

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

JR NTR revealed the first look poster of his upcoming film Devara on New Year, he also revealed the teaser release date of film.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 12:35 PM IST

Jr NTR drops first look of Devara
On the first day of 2023, Jr NTR dropped the first look and revealed the long-awaited teaser release date for his upcoming movie Devara. Taking to Twitter, the actor announced that the first glimpse of Devara is set to captivate audiences on January 8, 2024.

Sharing the first look, Jr NTR wrote, "Can’t wait for you all to experience the glimpse of #Devara on Jan 8th," while also extending New Year wishes to his devoted fans. The striking poster portrayed the actor standing resolutely on a boat amidst the vast sea, donning a serious expression complemented by a shirt paired with black pants. The poster teased an intense and intriguing vibe, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the film's teaser release.

Take a look:

Social media users have reacted to the poster, one of them wrote, "This Just Sample. Picture Abhi Bhaki Hai." The second one said, "Super cool look bro. Happy new year and all the best from Prabhas Anna fans." The third one said, "His eyes are enough to convince us to come to the theatres. C'mon next Blockbuster Jr. NTR."  The fourth one said, "Happy new year anna 
Super cool poster and all the best for devara part 1." 

Devara is a movie set in coastal areas and directed by Koratala Siva. It's a significant debut for Janhvi Kapoor in South Indian films and her first collaboration with Jr NTR. Similar to RRR, this Telugu film is said to feature intense action scenes that will amaze audiences.

Reports suggest that Devara has a big budget - about Rs 140 crore is being allocated for its special effects and visual effects (VFX), which makes up around 33% of the total movie budget. The filmmakers are investing heavily in these effects to create an impressive viewing experience for the audience.

Devara holds significance as Jr NTR's 30th film. In this movie, he's set to portray both a father and son on screen. Alongside Jr NTR, the film features actors like Saif Ali Khan and Ramya Krishna. There are talks about Chaitra Rai potentially joining the cast, but there's no official confirmation yet.

The movie is being produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Fans can mark their calendars as "Devara" is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 5, 2024.

