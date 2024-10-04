Twitter
Devara box office day 7 shows Jr NTR film bombing in front of Baahubali, RRR, Animal, Stree 2

Jr NTR's film Devara Part 1 is lacking behind RRR, Baahubali, Animal and Stree 2 despite earning Rs 300 crore at the box office.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 09:45 AM IST

Devara box office day 7 shows Jr NTR film bombing in front of Baahubali, RRR, Animal, Stree 2
Jr NTR in Devara
    Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan's much-awaited film Devara Part One opened to mixed response from the audience. However, the film has managed to cross Rs 300 crore mark at the box office worldwide. Despite, this, the first week's collection shows the film bombing in front of Baahubali, RRR, Animal, and Stree 2. 

    According to Sacnilk, Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor's film collected Rs 82.5 crore at the domestic box office and Rs 142 crore worldwide. However, after that, the film's speed at the box office declined. The film collected Rs 7.25 crore at the box office on day 7 which has taken its domestic total to Rs 215 crore. 

    However, the film is still lacking behind in the first week haul of the blockbusters like Baahubali 2 which collected Rs 539 crore, Animal which collected Rs 337 crore, RRR which collected Rs 559 crore and Stree 2 which collected Rs 291 crore. The film has visibly been affected by the mixed response and might not be able to beat these blockbusters at the box office. 

    Written and directed by Koratala Siva and jointly produced by Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts. The film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr in dual roles, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shruti Marathe (in their first Telugu film), Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan and Murali Sharma. The film marks Janhvi and Saif's Telugu debut and Jr NTR's comeback after RRR. 

    Elucidating on the meaning behind the film’s title, NTR says, “In our South Indian culture, we have many kula dreams (local deities). In Telugu, these Gods are called devara while the Goddesses are named devata.” Talking about the film, Jr NTR said, "This is probably the most ambitious movie I’ve been a part of so far in my career. It’s very high on VFX which is a different craft altogether and Rajamouli has mastered it. He knows when, where, why, and how to use it. So it’s not everybody’s cup of tea."

