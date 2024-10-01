Devara box office day 4: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's film fails to cross Rs ... mark

Despite seeing an impressive opening, grossing Rs 142 crore worldwide on its first day, which includes Rs 82.5 crore net in India, Devara: Part 1 failed to cross the Rs 200-crore mark in India.

Starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, Devara: Part 1 has emerged as one of the biggest film releases of 2024. The action drama features Jr NTR in a double role as a father and son, named Devara and Varadha.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has made her Telugu debut with this film as Varadha's love interest, Thangam, while Saif Ali Khan takes on the role of the main antagonist, Bhaira, also marking his Tollywood debut. However, despite seeing an impressive opening, grossing Rs 142 crore worldwide on its first day, which includes Rs 82.5 crore net in India, the film failed to cross Rs 200-crore mark in India.

On day 5, Devara: Part 1 saw a significant drop in collections, earning only Rs 12.5 crore. This brought the total earnings to Rs 173 crore. In the first three days, the film had collected: Rs 82.5 crore on day 1, Rs 38.2 crore on day 2, and Rs 39.9 crore on day 3 in India.

This marks a significant decline from its third-day collections of Rs 39.9 crore at the domestic box office. All box office figures are sourced from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Devara is directed by Koratala Siva, who is known for his successful films. His first four releases, Mirchi with Prabhas in 2013, Srimanthudu with Mahesh Babu in 2015, Janatha Garage with Jr NTR in 2016, and Bharat Ane Nenu with Mahesh Babu in 2018 were all major hits. However, his most recent film, Acharya, featuring the father-son duo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, was one of the biggest flops of 2022.

