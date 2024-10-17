Jr NTR-starrer Devara Part 1 has earned Rs 500 crore gross worldwide, as per the makers.

Headlined by Jr NTR in a double role of a father and son named Devara and Varadha, the action packed drama Devara Part 1 was released in cinemas on September 27. Janhvi Kapoor plays Varadha's love interest Thangam as the leading lady in her Telugu debut. Saif Ali Khan, who also makes his Tollywood debut, is the main antagonist Bhaira. The film also features Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, and Shruti Marathe in the supporting roles.

The producers have shared that the film has crossed the Rs 500-crore mark worldwide. Earlier this week, the makers shared the announcement video on their social media channels with the caption, "A Sea of Blood and a Shoreline of Destruction. Man of Masses Jr NTR's Massacre made #Devara crosses Rs 500 crore+ GBOC."

Devara is directed by Koratala Siva, whose first four releases - Mirchi with Prabhas in 2013, Srimanthudu with Mahesh Babu in 2015, Janatha Garage with Jr NTR in 2016, and Bharat Ane Nenu with Mahesh Babu in 2018 - were major money spinners. However, his last release Acharya with father-son duo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan was one of the biggest flops of 2022.

Devara Part 1 will be followed by the second part. Fans would have to wait a little longer for the same since Jr NTR will now focus on his next film with Prashanth Neel. Tentatively titled NTR 31 or NTR Neel, the upcoming film is slated to release on January 9, 2026. Neel has previously directed the two blockbuster KGF films and Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire.

Before his movie with Prashanth Neel, Jr NTR will be seen next in War 2. The Telugu superstar will make his Bollywood debut in the much-awaited sequel. War 2 also features Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in the leading role. Produced by Yash Chopra and directed by Ayan Mukerji, the action-packed entertainer is slated to release in cinemas on August 15, 2025.

READ | Meet actress, whose debut film was huge flop, refused blockbusters with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Akshay, still became superstar

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.