Devara box office collection day 6: Jr NTR film bounces back, crosses this benchmark

Also starring Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, Devara Part 1 has earned Rs 200 crore in India and Rs 300 crore worldwide.

After some initial hiccups on its first two weekdays on Monday and Tuesday, Devara Part 1 has bounced back. Headlined by Jr NTR in a double role, the Koratala Siva-directed action drama bounced back on October 2, on the account of the national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti. It is Jr NTR's next release after the Oscar-winning RRR.

The film, which had earned Rs 14 crore on Tuesday, saw a 50% growth and added Rs 21 crore to its net domestic collections on Wednesday. Also, Devara crossed the Rs 200-crore mark at the domestic box office and Rs 300-crore mark at the global box office. After six days, Devara has collected Rs 208.35 crore net in India and its worldwide gross earnings are Rs 314.25 crore. These box office numbers are taken from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

The Koratala Siva-directed film also saw competition Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga-starrer Hollywood thriller Joker: Folie à Deux, which hit theatres in India on October 2, two days ahead of its US release on Friday. The sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Joker earned Rs 5 crore net in India on its opening day.

Also starring Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, the much-anticipated action drama was released worldwide in cinemas on September 27 in its original Telugu language and the dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Devara Part 1 will be followed by the second part. Fans would have to wait a little longer for the same since Jr NTR will now focus on his next film with Prashanth Neel. Tentatively titled NTR 31 or NTR Neel, the upcoming film is slated to release on January 9, 2026. Neel has previously directed the two blockbuster KGF films and Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire.

