Devara box office collection day 6: Jr NTR film bounces back, crosses this benchmark

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This legendary star ends acting retirement after seven years, will make comeback with his son in...

Bank fraud: Fake SBI branch uncovered in Chhattisgarh, locals duped with fake recruitment drives and bank services

Israel claims Rawhi Mushtaha, head of Hamas govt in Gaza, 2 other senior leaders killed in airstrikes

Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar's masterstroke investments; here's how much they are valued

Joker 2 box office collection day 1: Joaquin Phoenix film fails to beat part 1's opening day haul, earns just...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

This politician was seeking votes for BJP in a speech, an hour later joined Congress, he is…

This politician was seeking votes for BJP in a speech, an hour later joined Congress, he is…

College DROP OUT Mukesh Ambani's first business was not Reliance, know from where he started

College DROP OUT Mukesh Ambani's first business was not Reliance, know from where he started

Can King Cobra kill an elephant in one bite? 

Can King Cobra kill an elephant in one bite? 

Impressive educational qualifications of Tamaannah Bhatia

Impressive educational qualifications of Tamaannah Bhatia

Players to watch out for in women's T20 world cup

Players to watch out for in women's T20 world cup

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

मां ने छीना मोबाइल तो फोड़ दिया सिर, बच्चे के गुस्से का वीडियो देख चौंक गए लोग, जानें वीडियो का सच?

मां ने छीना मोबाइल तो फोड़ दिया सिर, बच्चे के गुस्से का वीडियो देख चौंक गए लोग, जानें वीडियो का सच?

Javeria Abbasi: इस पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने हिंदू बिजनेसमैन से की शादी? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

Javeria Abbasi: इस पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने हिंदू बिजनेसमैन से की शादी? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

Navratri 2024: 9 divine colours for Durga Puja and their significance

Navratri 2024: 9 divine colours for Durga Puja and their significance

Navratri 2024: Nutritious recipes you can try during your fast

Navratri 2024: Nutritious recipes you can try during your fast

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Joker 2 box office collection day 1: Joaquin Phoenix film fails to beat part 1's opening day haul, earns just...

Joker 2 box office collection day 1: Joaquin Phoenix film fails to beat part 1's opening day haul, earns just...

Devara box office collection day 6: Jr NTR film bounces back, crosses this benchmark

Devara box office collection day 6: Jr NTR film bounces back, crosses this benchmark

Sunny Deol walked out of this film, it turned out to be masterstroke for Akshay Kumar, broke his flop streak, earned...

Sunny Deol walked out of this film, it turned out to be masterstroke for Akshay Kumar, broke his flop streak, earned...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Devara box office collection day 6: Jr NTR film bounces back, crosses this benchmark

Also starring Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, Devara Part 1 has earned Rs 200 crore in India and Rs 300 crore worldwide.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 04:00 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Devara box office collection day 6: Jr NTR film bounces back, crosses this benchmark
Devara box office day 6
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After some initial hiccups on its first two weekdays on Monday and Tuesday, Devara Part 1 has bounced back. Headlined by Jr NTR in a double role, the Koratala Siva-directed action drama bounced back on October 2, on the account of the national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti. It is Jr NTR's next release after the Oscar-winning RRR.

The film, which had earned Rs 14 crore on Tuesday, saw a 50% growth and added Rs 21 crore to its net domestic collections on Wednesday. Also, Devara crossed the Rs 200-crore mark at the domestic box office and Rs 300-crore mark at the global box office. After six days, Devara has collected Rs 208.35 crore net in India and its worldwide gross earnings are Rs 314.25 crore. These box office numbers are taken from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

The Koratala Siva-directed film also saw competition Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga-starrer Hollywood thriller Joker: Folie à Deux, which hit theatres in India on October 2, two days ahead of its US release on Friday. The sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Joker earned Rs 5 crore net in India on its opening day.

Also starring Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, the much-anticipated action drama was released worldwide in cinemas on September 27 in its original Telugu language and the dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Devara Part 1 will be followed by the second part. Fans would have to wait a little longer for the same since Jr NTR will now focus on his next film with Prashanth Neel. Tentatively titled NTR 31 or NTR Neel, the upcoming film is slated to release on January 9, 2026. Neel has previously directed the two blockbuster KGF films and Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. 

READ | This Karan Johar film was rejected by Hrithik, Saif, Shahid, became blockbuster, hero disappeared from Bollywood as...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

ICC Test Rankings: Major setback for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli re-enters top 10

ICC Test Rankings: Major setback for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli re-enters top 10

Shah Rukh Khan was offered this film but it later went to Aamir Khan, became the first film to cross…

Shah Rukh Khan was offered this film but it later went to Aamir Khan, became the first film to cross…

This actor was called ‘Bollywood’s king of romance’, 20 heroines debuted with him; not SRK, Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna

This actor was called ‘Bollywood’s king of romance’, 20 heroines debuted with him; not SRK, Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna

Anil Ambani and Reliance Group's fate changing but who is doing it?

Anil Ambani and Reliance Group's fate changing but who is doing it?

Who is Chetan Singh Solanki, 'Solar Man of India' whose pic wearing torn socks at 5-star hotel went viral?

Who is Chetan Singh Solanki, 'Solar Man of India' whose pic wearing torn socks at 5-star hotel went viral?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

Navratri 2024: 9 divine colours for Durga Puja and their significance

Navratri 2024: 9 divine colours for Durga Puja and their significance

Navratri 2024: Nutritious recipes you can try during your fast

Navratri 2024: Nutritious recipes you can try during your fast

Navratri 2024: Top 6 restaurants in Delhi-NCR to enjoy Navratri vrat thalis

Navratri 2024: Top 6 restaurants in Delhi-NCR to enjoy Navratri vrat thalis

Bollywood's richest best friends have combined net worth of Rs 11,900 crore, gave six superhits together, they are...

Bollywood's richest best friends have combined net worth of Rs 11,900 crore, gave six superhits together, they are...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement