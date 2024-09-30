Twitter
Devara box office collection day 5: Jr NTR film may not touch this benchmark

Devara Part 1 also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles. Here's the box office prediction for its fifth day.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 11:09 PM IST

Devara box office collection day 5: Jr NTR film may not touch this benchmark
Jr NTR in Devara
Headlined by Jr NTR, Devara Part 1 hit theatres on September 27. The action drama took a massive opening of Rs 142 crore gross worldwide, including Rs 82.5 crore net in India on its first day itself. In its opening weekend, the film collected Rs 160 crore and Rs 250 crore at the domestic and global box office, respectively.

But on its first Monday, Devara saw a massive fall in its collections and just earned Rs 12.5 crore as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. This means that the Jr NTR film has earned Rs 175 crore net in India in its first four days. The maximum of those earnings have come from the original Telugu version - Rs 136.5 crore and the Hindi dubbed version has amounted to Rs 31 crore.

It means that Devara might not touch the Rs 200-crore benchmark in India on its fifth day of release, i.e. on Tuesday, October 1. Comparing it to recent blockbusters, Jawan, Animal and Salaar had collected the net figures of Rs 283 crore, Rs 320 crore, and Rs 280 crore in their first five days, respecetively, at the Indian box office.

With the Wednesday being a national holiday on the account of Gandhi Jayanti, the Jr NTR-starrer will look to gather more steam. But, it will face competition from Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga-starrer Hollywood thriller Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Joker, that hits theatres on October 2 in India, two days ahead of its US release.

Devara features Jr NTR in the double role of a father and son, named Devara and Varadha respectively. Janhvi Kapoor plays Varadha's love interest Thangam as the leading lady in her Telugu debut. Saif Ali Khan, who also makes his Tollywood debut, is the main antagonist Bhaira.

READ | Here's how many crores Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan charged for Devara

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
