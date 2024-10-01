Twitter
Top Nephrologists of the country: Redefining excellence in Renal Care

Manoj Gupta: Visionary Leader in IT Distribution

Anadrol (Oxymetholone) Information: Dosages, Side Effects, Bodybuilding Cycles, and Tips for Buying Online

Stanozolol Steroid and Its Cycle, Benefits, Side Effects, and Dosage for Bodybuilding

Your Guide to Methandienone: Dosage, Side Effects, Cycle Tips, and Where to Buy Dbol Steroids

Devara box office collection day 5: It's clear, Jr NTR film is not going to be next RRR

Directed by Koratala Siva and also starring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR's Devara Part 1 continues to struggle at the box office.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 08:43 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Headlined by Jr NTR in a double role of a father and son named Devara and Varadha, the action packed drama Devara Part 1 was released in cinemas on September 27. The film, which also sees Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles, took a massive opening of Rs 142 crore gross worldwide (Rs 82 crore net in India).

However, after its thunderous opening weekend, Devara has seemed to slow down. On its first Monday, the film collected only Rs 12.75 crore and as per the early estimates, it will earn around Rs 10 crore on its fifth day of release, i.e. on Tuesday, October 1. All box office collections are taken from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Devara is Jr NTR's next release after the Oscar-winning RRR and hence, comparisons are inevitable. Directed by SS Rajamouli and also starring Ram Charan in the leading role RRR had earned Rs 414 crore net in India in its first five days itself. It went on to mint Rs 782 crore domestic net and Rs 1230 crore gross worldwide. 

With the Wednesday being a national holiday on the account of Gandhi Jayanti, the Jr NTR-starrer will look to gather more steam and hope to bounch back. But, it will face competition from Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga-starrer Hollywood thriller Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Joker, that hits theatres on October 2 in India, two days ahead of its US release.

Devara Part 1 will be followed by the second part. Fans would have to wait a little longer for the same since Jr NTR will now focus on his next film with Prashanth Neel. Tentatively titled NTR 31 or NTR Neel, the upcoming film is slated to release on January 9, 2026. Neel has previously directed the two blockbuster KGF films and Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. 

