Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Natasa Stankovic, Aleksandar Ilic enjoy in Goa pool, netizens believe 'Hardik Pandya crying in corner'

IPL chairman reveals the reason behind Rs 18 crore cap for overseas players

Scientists reveal hidden ocean within Earth's mantle, 700 kms below surface

Solar Eclipse on October 2: Know how fast will the 'Ring of Fire' travel

Devara box office collection day 4: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film begins to lose race

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Natasa Stankovic, Aleksandar Ilic enjoy in Goa pool, netizens believe 'Hardik Pandya crying in corner'

Natasa Stankovic, Aleksandar Ilic enjoy in Goa pool, netizens believe 'Hardik Pandya crying in corner'

IPL chairman reveals the reason behind Rs 18 crore cap for overseas players

IPL chairman reveals the reason behind Rs 18 crore cap for overseas players

Scientists reveal hidden ocean within Earth's mantle, 700 kms below surface

Scientists reveal hidden ocean within Earth's mantle, 700 kms below surface

Top 7 richest States of India in 2024

Top 7 richest States of India in 2024

8 cutest mixed dog breeds

8 cutest mixed dog breeds

10 Bollywood films that are remakes of Tamil movies

10 Bollywood films that are remakes of Tamil movies

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मे��ट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Natasa Stankovic, Aleksandar Ilic enjoy in Goa pool, netizens believe 'Hardik Pandya crying in corner'

Natasa Stankovic, Aleksandar Ilic enjoy in Goa pool, netizens believe 'Hardik Pandya crying in corner'

Devara box office collection day 4: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film begins to lose race

Devara box office collection day 4: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film begins to lose race

Selena Gomez kisses boyfriend Benny Blanco on their Disneyland date, see viral photo

Selena Gomez kisses boyfriend Benny Blanco on their Disneyland date, see viral photo

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Devara box office collection day 4: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film begins to lose race

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara Part 1 saw a huge drop in its earnings on its first Monday after collecting Rs 250 crore in its opening weekend.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 10:47 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Devara box office collection day 4: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film begins to lose race
Devara box office collection day 4
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Devara: Part 1 has been one of the biggest releases of 2024. The action drama features Jr NTR in the double role of a father and son, named Devara and Varadha respectively. Janhvi Kapoor plays Varadha's love interest Thangam as the leading lady in her Telugu debut. Saif Ali Khan, who also makes his Tollywood debut, is the main antagonist Bhaira.

The film is Jr NTR's next release after the Oscar-winning RRR in 2022. This made Devara one of the most awaited films of the year, resulting in a massive opening of Rs 142 crore gross worldwide, including Rs 82.5 crore net in India on its first day itself. The actioner has earned Rs 160 crore net domestically and Rs 250 crore gross globally in its opening weekend.

However, on Monday, the film has seen a massive drop in its earnings. As per the early estimates, Devara earned around Rs 12 crore in India on its fourth day of release. This is a huge downfall from its third day collections of Rs 39.90 crore at the domestic box office. All the box office collections are from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

With the Wednesday being a national holiday on the account of Gandhi Jayanti, the Jr NTR-starrer will look to gather more steam. But, it will face competition from Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga-starrer Hollywood thriller Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Joker, that hits theatres on October 2 in India, two days ahead of its US release.

Devara is directed by Koratala Siva, whose first four releases - Mirchi with Prabhas in 2013, Srimanthudu with Mahesh Babu in 2015, Janatha Garage with Jr NTR in 2016, and Bharat Ane Nenu with Mahesh Babu in 2018 - were major money spinners. However, his last release Acharya with father-son duo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan was one of the biggest flops of 2022.

READ | Joaquin Phoenix's mirror scene in Joker Folie à Deux teaser copied from Indian film? Fans say Kamal Haasan did it first

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

It was a great script but Aamir Khan changed the climax, it turned out to be a masterstroke for...

It was a great script but Aamir Khan changed the climax, it turned out to be a masterstroke for...

MUDA scam: ED books Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in money laundering case

MUDA scam: ED books Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in money laundering case

Selena Gomez kisses boyfriend Benny Blanco on their Disneyland date, see viral photo

Selena Gomez kisses boyfriend Benny Blanco on their Disneyland date, see viral photo

How to identify hidden signs of your child's depression and how to go about it

How to identify hidden signs of your child's depression and how to go about it

What is Green War Room, created to curb Delhi air pollution?

What is Green War Room, created to curb Delhi air pollution?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement