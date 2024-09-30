Devara box office collection day 4: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film begins to lose race

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara Part 1 saw a huge drop in its earnings on its first Monday after collecting Rs 250 crore in its opening weekend.

Devara: Part 1 has been one of the biggest releases of 2024. The action drama features Jr NTR in the double role of a father and son, named Devara and Varadha respectively. Janhvi Kapoor plays Varadha's love interest Thangam as the leading lady in her Telugu debut. Saif Ali Khan, who also makes his Tollywood debut, is the main antagonist Bhaira.

The film is Jr NTR's next release after the Oscar-winning RRR in 2022. This made Devara one of the most awaited films of the year, resulting in a massive opening of Rs 142 crore gross worldwide, including Rs 82.5 crore net in India on its first day itself. The actioner has earned Rs 160 crore net domestically and Rs 250 crore gross globally in its opening weekend.

However, on Monday, the film has seen a massive drop in its earnings. As per the early estimates, Devara earned around Rs 12 crore in India on its fourth day of release. This is a huge downfall from its third day collections of Rs 39.90 crore at the domestic box office. All the box office collections are from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

With the Wednesday being a national holiday on the account of Gandhi Jayanti, the Jr NTR-starrer will look to gather more steam. But, it will face competition from Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga-starrer Hollywood thriller Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Joker, that hits theatres on October 2 in India, two days ahead of its US release.

Devara is directed by Koratala Siva, whose first four releases - Mirchi with Prabhas in 2013, Srimanthudu with Mahesh Babu in 2015, Janatha Garage with Jr NTR in 2016, and Bharat Ane Nenu with Mahesh Babu in 2018 - were major money spinners. However, his last release Acharya with father-son duo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan was one of the biggest flops of 2022.

