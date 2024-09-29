Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Queen Kangana Ranaut has a new chariot, a Land Rover worth Rs 3 cr, but what she sold in return

'Retain Virat Kohli, release...': Former India pacer's bold advice to RCB ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

Devara Jr NTR is no Baahubali as box office day 3 collection fails to beat all time blockbusters

Earth's 'mini moon' to be visible today: Know all about Asteroid 2024 PT5 and how to watch it

Big relief for GST taxpayers: Clear old dues without extra costs; here’s how

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Queen Kangana Ranaut has a new chariot, a Land Rover worth Rs 3 cr, but what she sold in return

Queen Kangana Ranaut has a new chariot, a Land Rover worth Rs 3 cr, but what she sold in return

'Retain Virat Kohli, release...': Former India pacer's bold advice to RCB ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

'Retain Virat Kohli, release...': Former India pacer's bold advice to RCB ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

Devara Jr NTR is no Baahubali as box office day 3 collection fails to beat all time blockbusters

Devara Jr NTR is no Baahubali as box office day 3 collection fails to beat all time blockbusters

How long can a king cobra live?

How long can a king cobra live?

10 places to visit in Jammu And Kashmir

10 places to visit in Jammu And Kashmir

10 places to visit in Himachal Pradesh

10 places to visit in Himachal Pradesh

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने �नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Devara Jr NTR is no Baahubali as box office day 3 collection fails to beat all time blockbusters

Devara Jr NTR is no Baahubali as box office day 3 collection fails to beat all time blockbusters

Two films clashed at the box office, one with superstars was huge flop, other with debutants was superhit, movies were..

Two films clashed at the box office, one with superstars was huge flop, other with debutants was superhit, movies were..

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter' who called Bollywood a 'fish market': 'I have to pay my bills'

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter' who called Bollywood a 'fish market': 'I have to pay my bills'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Devara Jr NTR is no Baahubali as box office day 3 collection fails to beat all time blockbusters

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara Part 1 also features Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles. Read on to know the opening weekend collections of the film.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 09:07 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Devara Jr NTR is no Baahubali as box office day 3 collection fails to beat all time blockbusters
Devara box office collection day 3
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Headlined by Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, Devara: Part 1 has set the box office on fire since its release on Friday, September 27. The action drama was one of the most-awaited releases this year as it marks Jr NTR's next release after the Oscar-winning global blockbuster RRR. Also, the trailer impressed the audiences with its VFX and underwater action sequences.

As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Devara took a grand opening of Rs 142 crore gross worldwide and its two-day global gross collections stood at Rs 198 crore. On the third day, the film added another Rs 35 crore in India and Rs 50 crore to its overall earnings. Thus, Devara's opening weekend collections are around Rs 250 crore worldwide.

These numbers are itself huge, but the film has failed to beat the opening weekend numbers of SS Rajamouli's blockbusters Baahubali 2 and RRR. While Prabhas and Rana Daggubati's much-awaited sequel had earned Rs 450 crore in its first three days, Jr NTR and Ram Charan's period action drama had crossed the Rs 500-crore mark globally within its opening weekend itself. We would have to wait and see if Devara is able to enter the Rs 1000-crore club and join the leagues of other Indian blockbusters.

The action drama features Jr NTR in the double role of a father and son, named Devara and Varadha respectively. Janhvi Kapoor plays Varadha's love interest Thangam as the leading lady in her Telugu debut. Saif Ali Khan, who also makes his Tollywood debut, is the main antagonist Bhaira. 

Devara is directed by Koratala Siva, whose first four releases - Mirchi with Prabhas in 2013, Srimanthudu with Mahesh Babu in 2015, Janatha Garage with Jr NTR in 2016, and Bharat Ane Nenu with Mahesh Babu in 2018 - were major money spinners at the box office. However, his last release Acharya with father-son duo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan was one of the biggest flops of 2022. Koratala Siva has now bounced back with Devara.

READ | Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter' who called Bollywood a 'fish market': 'I have to pay my bills'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Humari aukaat hi nahi hai': Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt on Anant Ambani's wedding gift

'Humari aukaat hi nahi hai': Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt on Anant Ambani's wedding gift

Akusoli Shoe Insoles Reviews Customer Critics

Akusoli Shoe Insoles Reviews Customer Critics

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Apple iPhone 15 is available for just Rs..., check deal here

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Apple iPhone 15 is available for just Rs..., check deal here

J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kulgam

J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kulgam

Paris Fashion Week: Gigi Hadid walks the Vetements runway in yellow tape-wrapped dress

Paris Fashion Week: Gigi Hadid walks the Vetements runway in yellow tape-wrapped dress

MORE

MOST VIEWED

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement