Devara Jr NTR is no Baahubali as box office day 3 collection fails to beat all time blockbusters

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara Part 1 also features Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles. Read on to know the opening weekend collections of the film.

Headlined by Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, Devara: Part 1 has set the box office on fire since its release on Friday, September 27. The action drama was one of the most-awaited releases this year as it marks Jr NTR's next release after the Oscar-winning global blockbuster RRR. Also, the trailer impressed the audiences with its VFX and underwater action sequences.

As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Devara took a grand opening of Rs 142 crore gross worldwide and its two-day global gross collections stood at Rs 198 crore. On the third day, the film added another Rs 35 crore in India and Rs 50 crore to its overall earnings. Thus, Devara's opening weekend collections are around Rs 250 crore worldwide.

These numbers are itself huge, but the film has failed to beat the opening weekend numbers of SS Rajamouli's blockbusters Baahubali 2 and RRR. While Prabhas and Rana Daggubati's much-awaited sequel had earned Rs 450 crore in its first three days, Jr NTR and Ram Charan's period action drama had crossed the Rs 500-crore mark globally within its opening weekend itself. We would have to wait and see if Devara is able to enter the Rs 1000-crore club and join the leagues of other Indian blockbusters.

The action drama features Jr NTR in the double role of a father and son, named Devara and Varadha respectively. Janhvi Kapoor plays Varadha's love interest Thangam as the leading lady in her Telugu debut. Saif Ali Khan, who also makes his Tollywood debut, is the main antagonist Bhaira.

Devara is directed by Koratala Siva, whose first four releases - Mirchi with Prabhas in 2013, Srimanthudu with Mahesh Babu in 2015, Janatha Garage with Jr NTR in 2016, and Bharat Ane Nenu with Mahesh Babu in 2018 - were major money spinners at the box office. However, his last release Acharya with father-son duo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan was one of the biggest flops of 2022. Koratala Siva has now bounced back with Devara.

