Devara box office collection day 2: Despite huge drop, Jr NTR film crosses Rs 150 crore mark worldwide, earns...

After taking a monstrous start at the box office, Devara suffered a major drop on its second day, thanks to the mixed reviews.

Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Devara Part One opened on a grand note. But the mixed reviews have hampered the collections, thus the movie witnessed a huge drop on Saturday.

The early estimates of the second day have been shared by the tracking portal Sacnilk. As per the portal, the film has earned Rs 26.51 crores in India. Though the data is reported around evening, we can expect that the collections might go up to Rs 28-30 crores.

The movie has faced a major drop as compared to its first day. The movie was released on Friday, September 27, and it earned Rs 145 crores worldwide, out of which, Rs 82.50 crores came from domestic collection. So when you compare the opening day with Saturday, the numbers are a bit disappointing. Despite the major drop, Devara has crossed Rs 150 crores mark in two days. Till now, the film has grossed Rs 171 crores, and with the overseas, the film is excepted to jump to Rs 175-180 crores in two days.

