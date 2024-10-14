Jr NTR's Devara Part 1 marks the Telugu debut for both Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor

Devara Part 1, led by Jr NTR, was released worldwide on September 27. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film features Janhvi Kapoor as Thangam and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, Bhaira.

This film marks the Telugu debut for both Bollywood actors. Following Jr NTR's success in RRR, there were significant expectations for Devara. The film had a massive opening, grossing ₹250 crore worldwide and ₹160 crore net in India during its first weekend. However, the collections began to decline as the weekdays started.

According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹5.3 crore on day 3, bringing the total earnings to ₹574.15 crore in India. The film is all set enter Rs 300 crore club in India.

Janhvi Kapoor was hospitalised during Devara shoot

On July 18, it was reported that Janhvi Kapoor was hospitalised due to severe food poisoning. Janhvi was discharged on July 21, and she resumed work three days after being discharged. After joining back, Janhvi shot the energetic dance number Daavudi from Devara. After coming back from the hospital, Janhvi shot this song with Jr NTR and left her colleagues and crew members stunned.

This remarkable feat underscores her resilience and passion for her profession. As per recent reports it was noted, “Janhvi Kapoor shot for the song ‘Daavudi’, just three days after being discharged from the hospital. Her energy & dedication shine throughout the song as fans and audiences pour in praises for her transformation into a mass heroine for her first ever big commercial pan India film!”