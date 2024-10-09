Devara is directed by Koratala Siva and is Jr NTR's next release after Oscar-winning blockbuster RRR.

Headlined by Jr NTR, Devara Part 1 was releases in the theatres worldwide on September 27. The action drama, directed by Koratala Siva, also features Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady Thangam and Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist Bhaira. Devara marks the Telugu debut of both the Bollywood actors.

Devara is directed by Koratala Siva and is Jr NTR's next release after Oscar-winning blockbuster RRR. Hence, there were huge expectations from the film. It took a massive opening of Rs 250 crore gross worlwide (Rs 160 crore net in India) in its opening weekend. But, as soon as the weekdays began, the film saw a decline in its collections.

In its first 12 days, the action-packed drama earned Rs 253.40 crore net in India and grossed Rs 373.50 crore worldwide, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. On its 13th day, i.e. on Wednesday, October 9, Devara could only earn Rs 3.75 crore, as per the early estimates. The film continues to struggle at the ticket windows.

With Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati-starrer Vettaiyan hitting theatres on October 10 and Alia Bhatt's Jigra and Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video releasing on October 11, Devara's theatrical run in nearing its end as the films will now receive less screens in the Dussehra weekend.

Devara Part 1 will be followed by the second part. Fans would have to wait a little longer for the same since Jr NTR will now focus on his next film with Prashanth Neel. Tentatively titled NTR 31 or NTR Neel, the upcoming film is slated to release on January 9, 2026. Neel has previously directed the two blockbuster KGF films and Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire.

