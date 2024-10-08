Devara box office collection day 12: Jr NTR film fails to recreate Baahubali, RRR magic; earns Rs...

Also starring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Devara Part 1 has managed to cross Rs 250-crore mark in India, but has failed to recreate the magic of Jr NTR's previous release RRR.

Headlined by Jr NTR in a double role of a father and son named Devara and Varadha, the action packed drama Devara Part 1 was released in cinemas on September 27. Janhvi Kapoor plays Varadha's love interest Thangam as the leading lady in her Telugu debut. Saif Ali Khan, who also makes his Tollywood debut, is the main antagonist Bhaira. The film also features Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, and Shruti Marathe in the supporting roles.

The film saw its lowest collections on its second Monday on October 7 when it earned just Rs 5 crore. On its 12th day of release, i.e. on Tuesday, October 8, Devara sank even further and collected just Rs 4.50 crore, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. The Jr NTR-starrer has now crossed the Rs 250-crore benchmark net in India. Talking about its global earnings, the film is nearing Rs 375 crore.

The Koratala Siva directorial has simply failed to recreated the magic of SS Rajamouli's previous two blockbusters Baahubali 2 and RRR. In its first 10 days, the Prabhas and Rana Daggubati-starrer had earned Rs 702 crore net in India in 2017. Jr NTR's previous release, which also starred Ram Charan, minted Rs 620 crore net in India in 2022.

Devara Part 1 will be followed by the second part. Fans would have to wait a little longer for the same since Jr NTR will now focus on his next film with Prashanth Neel. Tentatively titled NTR 31 or NTR Neel, the upcoming film is slated to release on January 9, 2026. Neel has previously directed the two blockbuster KGF films and Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan felt 'so bad' after working with Aishwarya Rai, Vivek Oberoi: 'She needs to...'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.