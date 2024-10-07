Devara box office collection day 11: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film crashes badly, earns just...

Jr NTR-starrer Devara Part 1 saw its lowest earnings on its second Monday as it just managed to collect around Rs 5 crore.

Headlined by Jr NTR, Devara Part 1 was releases in the theatres worldwide on September 27. The action drama, directed by Koratala Siva, also features Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady Thangam and Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist Bhaira. Devara marks the Telugu debut of both the Bollywood actors.

After it earned Rs 243.75 crore net in India and grossed Rs 363 crore worldwide in its first ten days, Devara witnessed its lowest earnings on its second Monday. The Jr NTR-starrer crashed badly and could earn just Rs 4.9 crore on October 7, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

In its second weekend, the Koratala Siva directorial surpassed the global earnings of Fighter and HanuMan to become the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2024. The top three positions are occupied by Kalki 2898 AD, Stree, and The Greatest of All Time. With Vettaiyan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Pushpa 2, Singham Again, and Baby John still left for release, these positions could change drastically by the end of the year.

Devara Part 1 is directed by Koratala Siva and is Jr NTR's next release after Oscar-winning blockbuster RRR. It will be followed by the second part. Fans would have to wait a little longer for the same since Jr NTR will now focus on his next film with Prashanth Neel. Tentatively titled NTR 31 or NTR Neel, the upcoming film is slated to release on January 9, 2026. Neel has previously directed the two blockbuster KGF films and Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire.

