Entertainment

Devara box office collection day 10: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film surpasses Fighter, HanuMan, collects Rs...

Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's Devara is now the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2024.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 12:27 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Devara box office collection day 10: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film surpasses Fighter, HanuMan, collects Rs...
Image credit: Instagram
Jr NTR stars in dual roles as Devara and Varadha in the action-packed drama Devara Part 1, which hit cinemas on September 27. Janhvi Kapoor makes her Telugu debut as Varadha's love interest, Thangam, while Saif Ali Khan, also making his Tollywood debut, plays the main villain, Bhaira.

The film includes supporting roles by Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, and Shruti Marathe. As per Sacnilk.com. In 10 days, the film collected ₹363.15 crore worldwide, surpassing the collections of Teja Sajja's superhero film HanuMan and Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's aerial actioner Fighter.

Devara is now the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2024. Devara is directed by Koratala Siva, who is known for his successful films. His first four releases, Mirchi with Prabhas in 2013, Srimanthudu with Mahesh Babu in 2015, Janatha Garage with Jr NTR in 2016, and Bharat Ane Nenu with Mahesh Babu in 2018 were all major hits.

However, his most recent film, Acharya, featuring the father-son duo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, was one of the biggest flops of 2022.

