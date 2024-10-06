Devara box office collection day 10: Jr NTR-starrer becomes fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 behind...

Devara has surpassed the collections of HanuMan and Fighter to become the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 behind Kalki 2898 AD, Stree, and The Greatest of All Time.

Headlined by Jr NTR in a double role of a father and son named Devara and Varadha, the action packed drama Devara Part 1 was released in cinemas on September 27. Janhvi Kapoor plays Varadha's love interest Thangam as the leading lady in her Telugu debut. Saif Ali Khan, who also makes his Tollywood debut, is the main antagonist Bhaira. The film also features Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, and Shruti Marathe in the supporting roles

In its first nine days, the action drama had earned Rs 345.50 crore gross worldwide and as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the film added Rs 12.25 crore to its collections on its tenth day of release, i.e. on Sunday, October 6. Thus, Devara has now earned around Rs 360 crore worldwide and is now the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2024. It has surpassed the collections of Teja Sajja-starrer superhero film HanuMan and Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer aerial actioner Fighter.

The three Indian films of 2024, which have higher worldwide collections than the Jr NTR film, are Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan-starrer sci-fi epic action drama Kalki 2898 AD; Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana-starrer horror comedy Stree 2; and Thalapathy Vijay, Sneha, Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, Mohan, Yogi Babu-starrer action thriller The Greatest of All Time.

Devara Part 1 is directed by Koratala Siva and is Jr NTR's next release after Oscar-winning blockbuster RRR. It will be followed by the second part. Fans would have to wait a little longer for the same since Jr NTR will now focus on his next film with Prashanth Neel. Tentatively titled NTR 31 or NTR Neel, the upcoming film is slated to release on January 9, 2026. Neel has previously directed the two blockbuster KGF films and Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire.

