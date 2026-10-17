FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Viral video: Rajinikanth arrives at Deva's residence, pays tribute to late music director on his final jouney

Viral video: Rajinikanth arrives at Deva's residence, pays tribute

US woman in Delhi amazed by how easy grocery shopping is in India: Watch

US woman in Delhi amazed by how easy grocery shopping is in India: Watch

From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss

From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss

From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026

Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits

Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Deva, Tamil's Thenisai Thendral, passes away at 75, scored music for over 400 Indian films, left his fans heartbroken after losing battle to THIS disease

Deva, who goes by the title Thenisai Thendral, has died; his demise has sent shockwaves across the Tamil film industry and plunged the entire industry here into gloom.

Latest News

Simran SinghIANS

Updated : Oct 17, 2026, 01:13 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Deva, Tamil's Thenisai Thendral, passes away at 75, scored music for over 400 Indian films, left his fans heartbroken after losing battle to THIS disease
Music director Deva (Image source: Twitter)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Well-known Tamil music director Deva, who has scored music for over 400 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, passed away at a private hospital here on Saturday. He was 75.

Sources in the industry said that Deva, who had already undergone bypass surgery almost 10 years ago, was admitted to the Surya Hospital in Kodambakkam for treatment on Saturday morning for health issues. However, the music director failed to respond to treatment and passed away.

The news of the demise of the accomplished music director, who goes by the title Thenisai Thendral, has sent shockwaves across the Tamil film industry and plunged the entire industry here into gloom.

Deva, who was born on November 20, 1950, is credited with having scored music for several blockbusters including Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Annamalai', 'Arunachalam' and 'Baasha'.

The music director, who made his debut in Tamil cinema in the year 1986 with the Tamil film 'Maattukaara Mannaru', is also known for having introduced the popular Gaana form of music to cinema. Deva, who composed several Gaana songs, has also sung several numbers.

Only a couple of weeks ago, the music director, who participated in the success meet of the Tamil film 'Meesaya Murukku 2' had disclosed why he had introduced Gaana songs to Tamil cinema.

"I was the 28th music director who got introduced to the film industry at a time when music director Ilaiyaraaja was ruling the roost. Before me, 27 music directors had made their debut and could not sustain. It is not a small thing if I could sustain at a time when the music scene was dominated by two great music composers. On the one hand was Ilaiyaraaja, an iconic composer and on the other was A R Rahman. Any song I composed would either sound like a song composed by Raaja or if I scored a western number, it would sound like Rahman. It was under these circumstances that I wanted an identity for myself and therefore brought the Gaana songs," Deva had said at the function.

Deva, who is a winner of the Tamil Nadu government's prestigious Kalaimamani Award, had won the Tamil Nadu government's State Film Award in 1990 for the first time.

Deva's son Srikanth Deva is a popular music director himself, and his nephew Jai is a popular actor in Tamil cinema. Sources close to the late music director say that the mortal remains of the accomplished music director will be taken to his residence in Vadapalani by around 2 pm this afternoon, after which it will be kept for the public and those from the industry to pay homage.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Rajinikanth arrives at Deva's residence, pays tribute to late music director on his final jouney
Viral video: Rajinikanth arrives at Deva's residence, pays tribute
US woman in Delhi amazed by how easy grocery shopping is in India: Watch
US woman in Delhi amazed by how easy grocery shopping is in India: Watch
Russia hails Donald Trump decision to waive sanctions, envoy says 'historic moment'
Russia hails Donald Trump decision to waive sanctions, says 'historic moment'
IND vs WI 5th T20I: Will rain wash out Bengaluru series decider? Check latest weather update
IND vs WI 5th T20I: Will rain wash out Bengaluru series decider? Weather update
Supreme Court rejects age-based internet ban for children, says access is fundamental right
Supreme Court rejects age-based internet ban for children
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss
From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026
Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white
Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white
Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Yami Gautam-Addinath Kothare, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026
Ranbir-Sai, Rajkummar-Wamiqa: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement