Dev Benegal's classic English, August restored in 4K, set for world premiere at Venice International Film Festival

Based on Upamanyu Chatterjee’s bestselling 1988 novel, English, August is an irreverent, darkly comic exploration of post-colonial identity. The 4K version, restored by the Film Heritage Foundation, of Dev Benegal's landmark film will be presented at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival.

The Venice International Film Festival has officially announced that the newly restored 4K version of Dev Benegal’s landmark, award-winning film English, August (1994) will celebrate its World Premiere in the prestigious Venice Classics Competition at the upcoming 83rd edition of the festival. This selection marks the third consecutive year that Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), the not-for-profit organisation responsible for the restoration, has been invited to showcase a world premiere of its cinematic restorations on the global stage in Venice, following Girish Kasaravalli’s Ghatashraddha in 2024 and Bimal Roy’s Do Bigha Zamin in 2025.

Based on Upamanyu Chatterjee’s bestselling 1988 novel, English, August is an irreverent, darkly comic exploration of post-colonial identity. It follows a young man from an elite, Westernized background cast adrift in the alien, bureaucratic landscape of small-town India. The landmark film will be presented at Venice by director Dev Benegal, lead actor Rahul Bose, producer and production designer Anuradha Parikh, and Film Heritage Foundation Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur.



Dev Benegal is grateful to Film Heritage Foundation

Director Dev Benegal states, "Films are fragile. They survive because people choose to preserve them. Restoration is more than preserving a film; it is the preservation of a conversation across generations. I am profoundly grateful to the Film Heritage Foundation and everyone involved for restoring English, August, my first feature film with such care, dedication, and love. Seeing the film return to the screen in the Venice Classics Competition at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival is both humbling and deeply gratifying."



Rahul Bose on English, August restoration

Rahul Bose adds, "This is incredible news. Shivendra Dungarpur and his team at Film Heritage Foundation, have worked their magic! I cannot think of many films in recent history more missed by cineastes than English, August. To go to Venice and watch it 31 years after that memorable evening at TIFF where it debuted, will be personally, so surreal and so emotional."



Shivendra Singh Dungarpur on why FHF chose to restore English, August

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Director, Film Heritage Foundation states, "Film Heritage Foundation chose to restore English, August in keeping with our policy to restore unusual, artistically important films that are in danger of being lost - either deteriorating slowly over time or surviving only as poor quality versions circulating on small screens. With this film too, no original camera and sound negatives survived. We had to work with two 35 mm release prints – one preserved at the NFDC - National Film Archive of India and the other within our foundation archive. I am so pleased that English, August has been selected to premiere at Venice."

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