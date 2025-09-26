Dev Anand's birth anniversary: 7 timeless movies Gen Z should watch to discover his cinematic legacy

Dev Anand was one of the most charming and iconic actors in Indian cinema. His films combined romance, thrill, emotion, and social themes, making them timeless classics. For Gen Z, his movies are a great way to explore the golden age of Bollywood.

Legendary Dev Anand's films not only entertained audiences but also reflected changing times and how he captured the hearts of millions. He had a long career in Bollywood that reflected the different emotions in movies. For Gen Z, exploring his films is like stepping into a beautiful part of India’s film history. As we celebrate the 102nd birth anniversary of the iconic Dev Anand, we revisit some of the timeless classics of the 'Evergreen Hero' that Gen Z should watch:

Prem Pujari (1970):

Dev Anand played the role of a brave soldier in this movie that explored how he struggled between his love for his country and his emotions of peace, patriotism, and sacrifice as a soldier.

Kala Pani (1958):

The movie, released in 1958, centres around crime, justice, and how a man’s life can change because of misunderstandings and false accusations. The movie showcased the life of a prisoner and how an innocent person tried to prove their innocence.

Kala Bazar (1960):

This popular movie, released in 1960, showcased a person buying and selling goods illegally and the struggles of a young man involved in the dangerous business of smuggling.

Taxi Driver (1954):

An interesting movie from 1954 starring Dev Anand as the main character of a cheerful taxi driver who drove his cab around the busy streets of the city. The movie explores romance, comedy, and some intense moments.

Insaniyat (1955):

The movie is an action drama where Dev Anand plays a brave and kind-hearted man. The movie shows that a man intends to do the right things in tough situations.

Jaal (1952):

The film offers love, deception, and moral conflict that still feel relevant today. Dev Anand’s magnetic screen presence and the film’s exploration of complex human emotions can connect the audience.

C.I.D. (1956):

Gen Z, who love true crime stories, detective shows, and gripping plot twists, will find the C.I.D. movie of Dev Anand to be a masterpiece of Hindi cinema. The movie has mysterious and bold characters, like the ones we see in thrillers today.

Dev Anand’s films are more than just entertainment; they are timeless stories filled with emotion, charm, and a reflection of Indian society's history. For Gen Z, exploring Dev Anand’s movies is not just about watching old films; it's about exploring the roots of Bollywood.