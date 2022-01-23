'Detective Boomrah’: Sudhanshu Rai’s thriller series will keep you on the edge of your seat

'Detective Boomrah,' a thriller series starring actor-filmmaker Sudhanshu Rai, premiered on January 21, 2022. The Saints Art-backed series has several cases in the form of episodes that are sure to keep the audience gripped.

Sudhanshu Rai plays the titular character, while actor Raghav Jhingran plays his partner Sam.

Shobhit Sujay, who plays a pivotal role in the series, spoke about his experience working on it.

He said, “It was last year when I faced a professional camera for the first time in life. The journey thus started with Chaipatti and now I get to play an intense character in Saints Art original web series Detective Boomrah. The transition from being in the backdrop of television newsrooms to actually living a fictional character on screen is a phenomenal experience, and I am thankful to the audience for appreciating our efforts.”

On the other hand, Sudhanshu Rai who plays a titular character in the series and has also directed it thanked the audience for the overwhelming response.

He said, “We are extremely thrilled to see the overwhelming response to our content and concept. It is very motivating for the entire team, for the efforts of all - actors, technicians, crew - are being acknowledged and praised by the audience. We firmly believe that this is our first step toward success and Detective Boomrah would soon be placed amidst the list of iconic Indian detective characters who are popular globally.

For the unversed, Shobhit Sujay, Abhishek Sonpaliya, and Priyanka Sarkar are among the other cast members, with Akhlaq Ahmad Azad, Manisha Sharma, and Garima Rai rounding out the cast.