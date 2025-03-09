Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra in an interview with Pinkvilla opened up about her parenting, and many aspects and phases of Priyanka Chopra’s life including her career and Bollywood journey.

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra in an interview with Pinkvilla opened up about her parenting, and many aspects and phases of Priyanka Chopra’s life including her career and Bollywood journey.

Madhu Chopra on Priyanka Chopra’s career

She said that her family was happy when she was selected to contest in Miss World beauty pageant, but her father’s elder brother was very conservative and criticised her and family for allowing her to pursue her dreams. “He said girls from cultured families don’t do this.” However, Madhu Chopra said that despite everybody saying against her decision they supported her dreams of modelling and acting.

While recalling an incident, Madhu Chopra said, “It once happened that she was asked for a narration in person and the person said that they want to have it without her mother but she replied that if they can’t have her narration without her mother she would not give it and walked away.”

Madhu Chopra said that Priyanka Chopra always knew what she was doing, she could identify the opportunities, judge between right and wrong. She also revealed that initially PC never went out after 7pm.

On working with Thalapatty Vijay

Madhu Chopra praises South actor Thalapatty Vijay and said that he cared for her well while she was filming with him. “She was intimidated by him and even I used to fear that with such a big star, she was a naive girl. But he was kind to her, and he was her mentor, and she was well looked after there.”

Mother’s guidance to daughter

Madhu Chopra always advised her to never give up and try everything on the way if it works it’s good and if not Priyanka Chopra always have her parents’ back. Madhu Chopra said that she and husband Ashok Chopra were dependable, supportive and stable and let her follow her dreams as if she does not succeed there the field of education is there for her. She also guided her to be strong and built a strong reputation for herself. “Be like a ruapaiya not chavvani” and “try karne main darna nahi” (don’t fear while trying).

Priyanka Chopra’s transformation and Bollywood journey

She said that Priyanka Chopra had good education in India as here education is good but for her career journey and success she had to move abroad. In the US she was bullied and faced racism, but she fought against them and learned to deal with them and boosted her confidence and made an overall development, including good looks, speaking abilities and more. She experienced exposure outside India. “She was more beautiful and confident when she returned. She became a good speaker and more intelligent.”

Very early in her career Priyanka Chopra started doing women-oriented films, her mother told Pinkvilla. But she also revealed that Priyanka Chopra had many characteristic blessings that made her survive and even make it big in Bollywood. Her confidence, her decisive mind, her talents and that her knowledge about what she was doing and why. Madhu Chopra said that she was a self-made person. “She never feared anything, whatever problems came she was able to identify what’s wrong and right. She was so confident she could take on anything. Her biggest asset was confidence. Priyanka Chopra was very decisive.”