Despite back-to-back flops, Tiger Shroff yields good profit, sells his luxury Pune home for this amount, earns 18% more than investment
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ENTERTAINMENT
Tiger Shroff sells his Pune luxury apartment for ₹8.87 crore, earning over 18% profit in about two years, highlighting his successful real estate investment.
The apartment is located in the premium YOO Pune project by Panchshil Realty. The flat measures around 4,249 square feet and was sold along with three parking spaces. The transaction was officially registered on March 31, 2026.
Tiger Shroff purchased this real estate asset in March 2024 for Rs 7.5 crore. He achieved approximately 18.3% gross earnings through his recent sale at Rs 8.87 crore. The registration data shows that the property has an estimated value of Rs 20,891 per square foot.
The apartment had been rented out to Cherise India Private Limited before the property sale took place. The reports confirm that the property received a rental rate of Rs 3.5 lakh per month, which continued for five years, thus proving the asset generated consistent revenue before its sale.
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The transaction shows that Bollywood celebrities now show more interest in buying real estate properties. The actors have been conducting property transactions throughout Mumbai, Pune and other cities as their method of investing.
The previous year saw multiple stars, including Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Preity Zinta, selling their properties for amounts exceeding crores. The data demonstrates that film personalities actively engage in high-value real estate transactions.