Despite Akshay Kumar's silence, wife Twinkle Khanna backs CJP protests: 'Young people still have courage to...'

Akshay Kumar has stayed silent on CJP student protests, while Twinkle Khanna supported them on Instagram and shared Rhiya Ahir’s photo.

Akshay Kumar has not said anything about the nationwide student protests. While his wife Twinkle Khanna posted in support of the demonstrators and shared photos from Mumbai and Delhi, the actor has stayed quiet on the issue so far.

Twinkle speaks out, posts Rhiya Ahir’s photo

Twinkle posted a carousel of protest photos to Instagram two days after Delhi Police deployed lathis and tear gas at the Cockroach Janta Party's "Chalo Sansad" march. Model Rhiya Ahir, 27, was featured in the first picture. She became a symbol of the Mumbai protest after she stepped in front of a police truck that was transporting detained students at Shivaji Park. Due to alleged NEET anomalies, the students demanded that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down.

A woman in Delhi was seen defending demonstrators against a lathi attack in another picture. 'Proud to belong to a country where our young people still dare to dissent, to push back, to brave tear gas and batons,' Twinkle captioned the photo. The unfortunate thing is that they must. Many people referred to Rhiya's behaviour as the pivotal moment of the Mumbai demonstrations when the post went viral.

Also read: Ayesha Khan makes first reaction after getting detained for supporting student protest: 'I'd rather lose...'

More celebrities join in

Several movie stars have expressed support over the past week. During the march, Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj were spotted in Jantar Mantar. Online words of solidarity were shared by Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Imran Khan, Rajkummar Rao and others. Given his sizable youth fan following and his track record of making social and political commentary, Akshay's silence is noteworthy. Many people inquired about Twinkle's support for the students under his post.