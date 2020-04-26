Despite Ajith's request to not celebrate his birthday in any way, fans trend #ThalaAJITHBDayGalaCDP on Twitter

Many people might have noticed #ThalaAJITHBDayGalaCDP trending on Twitter for a long time. Ajith's fans have been following the trend in order to celebrate their 'Thala's birthday, which falls on May 1. They did so despite a request from Ajith himself to not celebrate his birthday this year owing to coronavirus outbreak.

While Ajith's fanclubs requested Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Aadhav Kannadasan to release a poster from the actor's upcoming film so it can be used as a common display picture on Twitter, the duo informed the fans that Ajith did not want to celebrate his birthday this year. "Got a request frm #Thala Ajith sirs’ office that he req personally not to release any CDP¬ to celebrate his bday during dis pandemic! I Respect his request, the ‘Gentleman’ that he is. Nevertheless,we will all def wish him on his bday&personally celebrate," wrote Shantanu. Aadhav, on the other hand, wrote, "Dear #Thala Fans Got a call from #Ajith sir’s office requesting not to hav any common DP for his bday and celebrate it during #Corona It was his personal request! As a fan and as a fellow actor & human would like to respect his words!"

Here are their tweets:

Got a request frm #Thala Ajith sirs’ office that he req personally not to release any CDP¬ to celebrate his bday during dis pandemic! I Respect his request, the ‘Gentleman’ that he is Nevertheless,we will all def wish him on his bday&personally celebrate https://t.co/AEGgqk4aOX — Shanthnu Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) April 26, 2020

Dear #Thala Fans Got a call from #Ajith sir’s office requesting not to hav any common DP for his bday and celebrate it during #Corona It was his personal request! As a fan and as a fellow actor & human would like to respect his words! @Thalafansml @ThalaFansClub @SureshChandraa — Aadhav Kannadhasan (@aadhavkk) April 26, 2020

Continued Asked if i can tweet this and explain .. they said yes pls.. u can do that and tell them . Let us all wish everyone a healthy life during this #Pandemic !! #ThalaAjith was kind enuf to request us so let us respect his words ! Thank you all @Thalafansml @SureshChandraa — Aadhav Kannadhasan (@aadhavkk) April 26, 2020

Despite the request directly coming from Ajith, the fans continued to tweet about their star and trended #ThalaAJITHBDayGalaCDP on Twitter on the second position. This took place especially after music composer, producer and lyricist Raja Yuvan used the common image as his Twitter profile picture.

Here, take a look:

Ajith has been working with Boney Kapoor, who had stated that his late wife Sridevi wanted to see a collaboration between the two. The actor was last seen in 'Pink's Tamil remake called 'Parvaai'. He is now part of another film with Kapoor called 'Valimai' which was slated for Diwali release.