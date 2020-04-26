Trending#

coronavirus

IPL 2020

Modi

lockdown

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment


Despite Ajith's request to not celebrate his birthday in any way, fans trend #ThalaAJITHBDayGalaCDP on Twitter

Ajith sent his message to fans to not celebrate his birthday through his friends on Twitter


Ajith's birthday trends on Twitter despite request to not celebrate

- Twitter/Raja Yuvan

Share

Written By

Edited By

Shaheen Irani

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Apr 26, 2020, 10:45 PM IST

Many people might have noticed #ThalaAJITHBDayGalaCDP trending on Twitter for a long time. Ajith's fans have been following the trend in order to celebrate their 'Thala's birthday, which falls on May 1. They did so despite a request from Ajith himself to not celebrate his birthday this year owing to coronavirus outbreak.

While Ajith's fanclubs requested Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Aadhav Kannadasan to release a poster from the actor's upcoming film so it can be used as a common display picture on Twitter, the duo informed the fans that Ajith did not want to celebrate his birthday this year. "Got a request frm #Thala Ajith sirs’ office that he req personally not to release any CDP&not to celebrate his bday during dis pandemic! I Respect his request, the ‘Gentleman’ that he is. Nevertheless,we will all def wish him on his bday&personally celebrate," wrote Shantanu. Aadhav, on the other hand, wrote, "Dear #Thala Fans Got a call from #Ajith sir’s office requesting not to hav any common DP for his bday and celebrate it during #Corona It was his personal request! As a fan and as a fellow actor & human would like to respect his words!"

Here are their tweets:

Despite the request directly coming from Ajith, the fans continued to tweet about their star and trended #ThalaAJITHBDayGalaCDP on Twitter on the second position. This took place especially after music composer, producer and lyricist Raja Yuvan used the common image as his Twitter profile picture.

Here, take a look:

width: 640px; height: 141px;

width: 640px; height: 311px;

Ajith has been working with Boney Kapoor, who had stated that his late wife Sridevi wanted to see a collaboration between the two. The actor was last seen in 'Pink's Tamil remake called 'Parvaai'. He is now part of another film with Kapoor called 'Valimai' which was slated for Diwali release.