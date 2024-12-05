Comedian Sunil Pal was kidnapped in Haridwar paid ransom to safely return to Mumbai after terrifying 24-hours.

Comedian Sunil Pal faced a terrifying ordeal that left his family and fans in shock on December 2. While traveling to Haridwar for an event, he was kidnapped and forced to pay a ransom for his release. After being missing for hours, his wife, Sunita, filed a police complaint on December 3 at the Santacruz Police Station in Mumbai. Thankfully, Sunil was found safe the same evening and returned to Mumbai.

In a conversation with Zee News, Sunil Pal assured everyone that he was safe and back home. He shared the details of the shocking incident, describing how he was tricked and kidnapped after arriving in Haridwar. Initially, the kidnappers behaved well but later covered his face and took him to an unknown location. The comedian revealed that the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakhs and threatened him.

Sunil explained that during the ordeal, he remained calm and negotiated with the kidnappers. He managed to convince them to settle for Rs 10 lakhs. Eventually, Rs 7.50 lakhs were transferred to them through his contacts. Once the money was received, the kidnappers allowed him to go.

“They blindfolded me, so I couldn’t see anything, but they would remove the blindfold when necessary,” Sunil shared. “The goons wore masks, so I couldn’t recognize them.” He recounted how the kidnappers dropped him on a highway near Meerut in the evening. “It all happened within 24 hours. I was under so much stress and couldn’t think clearly,” he added.

Interestingly, after receiving the ransom, the kidnappers gave Sunil Rs 20,000 for his flight to Mumbai. They reportedly told him, “We are not bad people. We want you to return to your family safely.” Sunil then caught his flight back to Mumbai and reunited with his family.

Addressing rumors that the incident was a publicity stunt, Sunil firmly denied it, stating that no one would mention paying a ransom in such a case. He also shared how he coordinated with a friend for the ransom without informing his family.

Sunil Pal, famous for winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005, has also acted in Bollywood films like Phir Hera Pheri, Apna Sapna Money Money, and Bombay to Goa.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

