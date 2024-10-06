Twitter
Who is Gaurav Taneja, aka Flying Beast, making headlines amid divorce rumours with wife Ritu Rathee? His net worth is...

'Not acceptable': Viral video of Canadian landlord forcefully evicting Indian tenant sparks outrage on social media

Meghalaya: 10 dead in floods, landslides in Garo Hills, heavy rains continue

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews Ananya Panday’s CTRL, praises her ‘outstanding’ performance: ‘It made me…’

Hezbollah's successor, Hashem Safieddine, goes 'unreachable' after Israeli strikes in Lebanon

Delhi Police summons Rhea Chakraborty, Bharti Singh, Elvish Yadav in connection to Rs 500 crore mobile app scam

Delhi Police sent a notice to Rhea Chakraborty, and Bharti Singh to join the probe in connection to the Rs 500 crore mobile app scam.

Riya Sharma

Oct 06, 2024, 07:41 AM IST

Delhi Police summons Rhea Chakraborty, Bharti Singh, Elvish Yadav in connection to Rs 500 crore mobile app scam
Rhea Chakraborty, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh
Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have busted the scam involving HIBOX, a mobile application that allegedly lured people into investing money through it with the promise of high returns.

As per complaints, nine social media influencers and YouTubers, including Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiya, Lakshay Choudhary, Adarsh Singh, Saurav Joshi, Abhishek Malhan, Purav Jha, Elvish Yadav and Amit and Dilraj Singh Rawat, promoted the app and lured people into investing money through it. Rhea Chakraborty was also among those who promoted the app, said the officer privy to the investigation in the matter.

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the police has sent Rhea, Bharti, and her husband notices to join the probe next week, the officer said. On Friday, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Lakshay Choudhary and Purav Jha were summoned by Delhi Police but none joined the investigations.

Police have received over 500 complaints alleging that many social media influencers and YouTubers promoted the HIBOX mobile app and lured people into investing through the app, the officer said.
The app was launched in February 2024. Over 30,000 people invested money in the app. Through the application, the accused promised guaranteed returns of one to five percent daily, amounting to 30 to 90 percent in a month. 

The main accused in the scam, Sivaram (30), a Chennai resident, has already been arrested and further investigations are underway, police said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

