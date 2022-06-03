Delhi musician Sheil Sagar passes away at 22 due to unknown reasons

Sheil Sagar/Instagram

Sheil Sagar, a 22-year-old Delhi-based musician and vocalist, died of unknown causes. His death was confirmed by his friends and musicians in Delhi on social media. On Wednesday, Sheil passed away.

Sharing the news of Sheil's death, his friend tweeted, “Today is a sad day... first KK and then this beautiful budding musician who had us in awe with his rendition of my favourite song #wickedgames.. may you rest in peace #SheilSagar.” Another Twitter user wrote, “R.I.P #sheilsagar, I didn't know him personally but I once attended his show and so I was able to connect with him and the phase he was going through as an artist, I really loved the way he made music , we lost a gem :) Please start supporting independent even every artist.”

Sheil rose to prominence in Delhi's independent music scene after releasing his acoustic first single, If I Tried (2021), according to Rolling Stones. On Spotify alone, his song has received over 40,000 plays. In 2021, the musician released three additional singles: Before It Goes, Still, and Mr Mobile Man – Live, according to the source.

Sheil sang with a low-baritone voice and played the piano, guitar, and saxophone, according to the Rolling Stones story. He was also the former vice-president of Hansraj College's music society.

For the unversed, In the year 2022, a number of well-known musicians passed away. Krishnakumar Kunnath, commonly known as KK, died in Kolkata on May 31. He was 53 years old at the time. Sidhu Moose Wala, a Punjabi artist and rapper, was shot and killed in Mansa, Punjab, on May 29. He was 28 years old.

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, a legendary santoor player, died of a cardiac arrest on May 10 in Mumbai. Bappi Lahiri, a singer and songwriter, died on February 15th in Mumbai at the age of 69. Lata Mangeshkar, a Bharat Ratna and one of India's most well-known singers, died on February 6 in Mumbai after suffering multiple organ failures.